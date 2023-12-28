Russia’s deputy minister of interior praises IEA for its fight against drugs

Abdulhaq Hamkar, the deputy interior minister, convened with his Russian equivalent in Kabul last Wednesday to discuss a variety of collaborative efforts between Afghanistan and Russia. As reported by the Ministry of Interior, the main focus of these discussions centered around the possible collaboration in curbing the narcotics trade.

Calling for Sustainable Alternatives

According to sources, during these discussions, Hamkar made an appeal to Russia for its cooperation in devising a sustainable alternative for the Afghani farmers who have traditionally relied on poppy cultivation. Poppy crops, which are primarily utilized in the production of illegal drugs like opium and heroin, have been a significant source of livelihood for many Afghani farmers.

This appeal marks a conscious push toward a more sustainable, legitimate means of subsistence for these farmers, steering away from the illicit drug trade that has plagued Afghanistan for years.

Acknowledging the Achievements

The discussions also encompassed recognition of the achievements made by the Islamic Emirate in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking. The Islamic Emirate’s efforts have marked significant strides toward a drug-free Afghanistan, and the recognition of this reality served as a key point in the discussions.

Promises of Cooperation

The Russian official lauded the anti-narcotics efforts of the Islamic Emirate and voiced a promise of cooperation from Russia in Afghanistan’s struggle against drugs. This affirmation from Russia signifies an encouraging step toward bilateral collaboration and shared responsibility in mitigating the narcotics trade in Afghanistan.

Reflecting a Global Struggle

This bilateral meeting between Afghanistan and Russia on the issue of narcotics not only underlines their shared commitment towards eradication of illicit drug trafficking, but it also mirrors the global fight against drugs. With both nations acknowledging the deleterious effects of the narcotics trade on societal structure and economic stability, they have jointly committed to alleviating this shared problem.

Looking Forward

As the fight against drugs in Afghanistan and globally moves forward, cooperative efforts like these can make significant strides in mitigating the drug trade’s impact on society and individuals’ livelihoods. With both nations reiterating their commitment to end this menace, hope for a drug-free future has been strengthened. Though combating the narcotics trade poses considerable challenges, this spirit of international cooperation reflects a significant step towards effectively dealing with the issue.