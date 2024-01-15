Major Appointments Redefine Trading Industry Landscape

The trading industry witnessed noteworthy changes last week with significant appointments and role transitions in over-the-counter (OTC) trading, international client trading, and outsourced trading. Key players such as Zakria Hussain, Lara Jacobs, and Evan Halpern are at the heart of these movements.

Zakria Hussain: New Face of OTC Trading at Laser Digital

Zakria Hussain, previously the global head of eFX spot trading at Crédit Agricole, has made a decisive move to join Nomura Group’s digital assets subsidiary, Laser Digital, as the head of OTC trading. Hussain’s impressive lineage in the trading industry includes roles as executive director and eFX algorithmic analyst at Crédit Agricole. His journey also takes us back to his time at Standard Chartered Bank, where he held the reins as a quant analyst before progressing to the role of director and eFX risk trader. Hussain’s rich career trajectory also includes a stint with Allston Trading, working on European futures indices.

Lara Jacobs: Ascending the Ladder at Liquidnet

Within Liquidnet, Lara Jacobs has climbed the corporate ladder to become the head of international client trading EMEA. Jacobs’ journey with the company spans five years, during which she wore many hats, including those of an equity trader and a market structure and strategy analyst. A former intern at Liquidnet and M&G Investments, Jacobs’ rise within the company is a testament to her dedication and skillset.

Evan Halpern: A New Chapter at StoneX Group

The outsourced trading landscape sees a new entrant with Evan Halpern joining StoneX Group as managing director of fixed income outsourced trading. Halpern’s robust career includes portfolio management roles at Walleye Capital, Millennium, UBS O’Connor, and Incline Global Management, where he served as the head of trading. Tracing back his career path, we find Halpern spending a decade at King Street Capital as a trader and taking on roles at Bank of America Securities.

In other industry news, S&P Global has announced the appointment of Dan Draper as CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, effective June 15, 2020, replacing Alexander Matturri who retired after 13 years of leading the index business.