Global Smartphone Shipments Set to Rebound by 3% in 2024

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments are expected to rebound by 3% this year after a decline of over 4% in 2023.

Easing inflation and a demand recovery in emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, and Africa are seen as key factors driving this growth.

Budget and Premium Segments Witness Surge in Demand

The budget segment, comprising phones priced between $150 and $249, is expected to grow by 11% in 2024, fueled by increasing demand in regions like the Caribbean and Latin America.

Meanwhile, the premium segment, with phones priced between $600 and $799, is projected to grow by 17%, driven by the integration of generative AI technology and the popularity of foldable devices.

Apple and Huawei Lead in Premium Market

In the premium segment, Apple and Chinese rival Huawei are expected to emerge as winners. Apple is anticipated to benefit from steady demand for iPhones, particularly in emerging markets, while Huawei is likely to retain its strong presence in China, bolstered by the release of its 5G Kirin chipset.