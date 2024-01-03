Crypto.com Broadens Trading Options with New DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI Pairs

With an eye on diversifying its digital asset offerings, Crypto.com, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, has unveiled new trading pairs that integrate two popular canine-themed tokens – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), with CorgiAI (CORGIAI). The pairs DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI are the latest additions to the platform’s burgeoning cryptocurrency offerings, further expanding the possibilities for traders on the platform.

Embracing Canine-Themed Tokens

These additions follow the listing of CorgiAI on Crypto.com in November 2023. CorgiAI is an AI-focused project within the cryptocurrency community. Its token, CORGIAI, is employed for staking and executing transactions within its ecosystem. The move to integrate DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI trading pairs sheds a more substantial light on the canine-themed tokens, which continue to generate significant trader interest.

Popular Trading Pairs

Trading pairs like DOGE/USD and SHIB/USD remain among the most heavily traded on the exchange, underscoring the popularity of these digital assets. At the time of reporting, Dogecoin stands at roughly $0.091645 in value, while Shiba Inu is hovering around the $0.00001061 mark.

Broadening Cryptocurrency Offerings

The platform, known for its extensive selection of over 250 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, had earlier augmented its trading options with the addition of pairs with PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin. The unveiling of the DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI trading pairs is indicative of Crypto.com’s commitment to continually broaden its trading options, providing traders with a diversified range of cryptocurrencies to invest in.