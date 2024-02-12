Trading Technologies International Acquires ATEO SAS: Expanding into Clearing and Middle-Office Solutions

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) is set to acquire ATEO SAS, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for listed derivatives. The deal, expected to close by the end of February, will expand TT's reach into clearing and other middle-office technologies and services.

A Strategic Alliance

The acquisition builds on an existing strategic partnership between the two companies, which began in late 2022. The partnership was aimed at delivering a fully integrated post-trade allocation service, and it seems that this alliance has proven fruitful for both parties.

Expanding Horizons

With this acquisition, TT is aligning with its strategy to grow inorganically and expand into new business lines. In recent years, the company has launched TT Compliance and TT Quantitative Trading Solutions, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its offerings.

A Seamless Integration

One of the key benefits of this acquisition is the seamless integration of ATEO's post-trade allocation engine into TT's order management system. This integration will create a stronger value proposition and end-to-end offering for clients, enhancing TT's position in the market.