en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Trading Strategies for SCE.P.J Stock: A Technical Analysis Perspective

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Trading Strategies for SCE.P.J Stock: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Technical analysis concerning the Southern California Edison Company’s 5.375% Fixed-to-floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (SCE.P.J) has inspired a range of trading strategies contingent on the stock’s performance at specific price levels. Investors are guided to purchase SCE.P.J at a support level of 21.18, targeting a rise to 22.18, and to implement a stop loss at 21.12 to curtail potential setbacks. Conversely, if the stock nears a resistance level of 22.18, a short position is advised, with a downside target of 21.18 and a stop loss at 22.24.

Decoding the Strategy

Moreover, in the event that SCE.P.J breaches the resistance levels of 22.18 or 22.22, investors are counseled to buy just above these benchmarks with corresponding targets of 22.45 and stop losses at 22.12 and 22.17. These tactics are known as Long Resistance Plans when buying on a break of resistance, and Short Resistance Plans when shorting on a test of resistance.

Tailoring to the Market Flow

The analysis aims to synchronize with the ebb and flow of the market by amalgamating market and stock analysis. Real-time updates are made available on the SCE.P.J page, offering investors a tool to keep pace with the market’s dynamism.

Machine Learning in Trading

Recent trends have seen the application of machine learning to real-world manipulation tasks, including the intricacies of using reinforcement learning for robot control and feasible methods for ensuring robot safety. These machine learning methods are being employed across various sectors, including industry, healthcare, agriculture, space, military, and search and rescue. The emphasis on object grasping methods based on vision and the classification of grasping methods into analytic and data-driven categories, along with the formalization of manipulation learning problems for soft and discrete robots, are also under exploration. The need for a new survey covering practical applications of machine learning and deep learning across different domains is also stressed upon.

0
Finance Investments Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

QuickLogic's Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500

By Bijay Laxmi

Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis ...
@Australia · 46 seconds
Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis ...
heart comment 0
Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers

By Waqas Arain

Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers
Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase

By BNN Correspondents

Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase
Shell’s Stock Outperforms S&P 500’s Decline: Earnings Release Anticipated

By Rafia Tasleem

Shell's Stock Outperforms S&P 500's Decline: Earnings Release Anticipated
RBI Observes Stronger Monetary Policy Transmission in Current Cycle

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Observes Stronger Monetary Policy Transmission in Current Cycle
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
9 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
18 seconds
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
1 min
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
1 min
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
2 mins
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
2 mins
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
2 mins
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
Pittsburgh Steelers' Trenton Thompson Battles Neck Injury: Signs of Recovery Emerge
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' Trenton Thompson Battles Neck Injury: Signs of Recovery Emerge
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
2 mins
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app