Toyota Philippines Achieves AEO Level 2, Streamlines Customs Process, Boosts Trade Efficiency

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has marked a significant milestone in its operations within the Philippines by obtaining Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Level 2 certification from the Bureau of Customs (BoC), announced on Thursday. This prestigious certification not only enhances TMP's customs processes but also underscores its commitment to secure and efficient global trade, positioning itself as a leader in the automotive industry's supply chain management.

Enhanced Customs Facilitation and Security

The AEO certification brings a plethora of benefits to Toyota, including a dedicated processing lane, advance clearance, periodic lodgment, a one-time exemption certificate, and faster customs clearance for its exports. This accreditation is testament to TMP's adherence to rigorous standards set by the BoC in collaboration with the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade. It reflects Toyota's dedication to enhancing legitimate trade facilitation and ensuring the smooth movement of goods through international supply chains.

Significant Contributions and Operations

Toyota's operations span several major BoC ports, including the Port of Batangas (POB), Manila International Container Port, and Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The POB, in particular, serves as a crucial gateway for importing automotive products, such as Toyota and Lexus vehicle models, multisourced parts for production, and service parts from the Asia Pacific region. This strategic port linkage enables TMP to distribute automotive products efficiently to dealerships across Visayas and Mindanao, as well as to export original equipment manufacturer parts and components produced by Toyota export parts suppliers. Moreover, TMP's significant contributions to the national economy are highlighted by its recognition as the country's second top importer, having remitted P44 billion in duties and taxes in 2023.

As the first organization in the Philippines to achieve Level 1 AEO accreditation in 2022, TMP's recent Level 2 certification further solidifies its position as an industry leader committed to enhancing the efficiency of its trade practices. This achievement not only benefits Toyota's operational efficiency but also contributes positively to the Philippine economy by ensuring a more streamlined and secure trade environment. TMP's ongoing commitment to excellence in its customs and trade practices sets a high standard for other companies in the region, promoting a more secure and efficient global supply chain.