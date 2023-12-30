en English
Economy

Tourism NZ Navigates Economic Pressures as High-Spending Tourists Buck the Trend

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
New Zealand’s tourism industry, once the nation’s largest export accounting for one in ten jobs, is witnessing a significant rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The total visitor arrivals have surged to over 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels from 2019. The CEO of Tourism New Zealand, René de Monchy, attributes this recovery to the nation’s niche tourism appeal, which could be somewhat resistant to economic downturns typically affecting travel expenditures.

Efforts Towards a Resilient Recovery

Tourism New Zealand has been working tirelessly to restore the vibrancy of the sector, considered vital to the country’s economic resilience. Their efforts have focused on promoting tourists who visit more regions, spend more, and travel during different seasons. This approach appears to be successful, with strong tourist arrivals recorded during traditionally quieter months. Furthermore, the total international visitor spend has seen an 18 percent increase compared to pre-COVID levels.

Airline Capacity and the FIFA Women’s World Cup

The tourism industry is further bolstered by the airline capacity which is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with new routes opening up. The upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup is anticipated to be a significant event, fueling high expectations for the sector. According to recent surveys, New Zealand remains a top choice for nearly half of the individuals considering a trip there in the next three years.

Concerns Over Potential Budget Cuts

Despite the encouraging signs of recovery, there are concerns over potential budget cuts to tourism funding under the new government. Such cuts could affect New Zealand’s visibility and competitiveness as a travel destination. These apprehensions are exacerbated by the government’s recent decision to decline a request for an additional $1.5 billion for the project to replace the Interislander’s three ferries. Conversations with the new Tourism Minister Matt Doocey are anticipated to address these concerns and underline the return on investment from tourism.

Economy Finance New Zealand Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

