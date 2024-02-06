TotalEnergies Set to Release Q4 Earnings Amid Market Pressure and Expansion Efforts

TotalEnergies, the multinational energy juggernaut, is slated to unveil its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, February 7th, prior to the stock market opening. The consensus among analysts is an earnings per share (EPS) forecast of $2.34, signifying a year-on-year contraction of 21.2%. The revenue projection stands at $49.73 billion, marking a fall of 22.2% compared to the previous year.

Historical Earnings and Revisions

Historically, TotalEnergies has outperformed EPS and revenue estimates 63% of the time over the preceding two years. However, the last quarter saw analysts revise EPS estimates downward four times and revenue estimates once, with no upward revisions.

Portfolio Management and Expansion

Despite the downward revisions, TotalEnergies has been proactively managing its portfolio, as evidenced by recent reports of its consideration to divest stakes in its renewable energy portfolio across the US and Europe. In addition, the company is bolstering its gas assets with a $903 million deal to acquire OMV's upstream gas assets in Malaysia.

Pressure on Oil and Gas Sectors

While there is undeniable pressure on oil and gas sectors, TotalEnergies has maintained its reputation for a balanced approach to energy production. It has been growing its integrated power segment, all the while continuing to view oil as a critical part of its business.