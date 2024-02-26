TotalEnergies SE Engages in Multimillion-Euro Share Repurchase Amid Global Energy Reconfiguration

As an early morning fog lifts off the financial districts of Europe, a flurry of transactions is already underway. TotalEnergies SE, the Paris-based multi-energy giant, has initiated a series of share repurchase transactions. The transactions occurred over the course of five days, from February 19 to February 23, 2024. The company, operating under the authorization from its ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, repurchased a total of 2,865,424 shares at an average price of 59.294740 EUR per share. This move amounted to a staggering total of 169,904,570.05 EUR.

A Strategic Move in a Dynamic Market

The share repurchase took place across a variety of markets, including XPAR, CEUX, TQEX, and AQEU. TotalEnergies has conducted these transactions in compliance with applicable share repurchase laws, aiming to trade on its shares. The company's decision is not an isolated event, but a strategic move in an ever-evolving global energy landscape.

Commitment to Sustainable and Reliable Energy

With a significant presence in nearly 130 countries and a workforce of over 100,000 employees, TotalEnergies is a key player in the global energy sector. The company is dedicated to offering energy solutions that are not just affordable, but also sustainable and reliable. This commitment extends to the company's share repurchase strategy, with energy sustainability and economic reliability being at its core. TotalEnergies' operations and projects are designed to contribute to the well-being of people, reflecting their emphasis on sustainable development.

Transparency in Transactions

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, TotalEnergies has disclosed detailed transaction information on their website. This transparency in transactions is a testament to the company's commitment to upholding ethical business practices. This move also ensures the shareholders’ trust in the company's operations.

As TotalEnergies navigates the complex terrain of the global energy market, the recent share repurchase transactions highlight the company's strategic approach. Balancing their commitment to sustainable energy solutions with economic considerations, TotalEnergies continues to shape its growth trajectory in a manner befitting a global energy powerhouse.