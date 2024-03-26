TotalEnergies Marketing Announces N8.49bn Dividend Despite 20% Profit Fall in 2023

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has declared an N8.49 billion dividend payout at N25 per share for the 2023 financial year, reflecting resilience amidst a significant profit dip. Despite experiencing a 20% decrease in profit, from N16.12 billion in the previous year to N12.91 billion in 2023, the company's turnover saw a 32% increase, reaching N635.95 billion.

Advertisment

Financial Performance Amidst Challenges

The company's chairman, Jean Phillipe Torres, highlighted the year's difficulties, including a complicated operating environment and foreign exchange scarcity, which impacted their ability to import petroleum products. Yet, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria managed to bolster its turnover significantly. This achievement was attributed to the loyalty of customers and the collective effort of shareholders, the board, management, and staff. The scarcity of foreign exchange led to reliance on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and the company faced several outages of PMS, affecting operations across its stations nationwide.

Strategic Response and Economic Adaptation

Advertisment

In response to the economic challenges, including a devalued Naira and an unstable exchange rate, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria is focusing on maintaining top-tier service delivery. The Federal Government's announcement of priorities for 2024, such as food security and economic growth, alongside the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) downgraded economic growth projection for Nigeria, presents a complex backdrop. However, TotalEnergies remains hopeful, underlining its 67-year legacy of delivering quality products and services, guided by ethical standards.

Revenue Streams and Corporate Resilience

Despite the hurdles, petroleum products continued to be the company's main revenue driver, with a significant increase from N362.73 billion in 2022 to N509.31 billion in 2023. Lubricants and other segments also saw growth, demonstrating the company's ability to adapt and thrive amidst adversity. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria's commitment to investment and service excellence remains unwavering, signaling a strong forward outlook despite the economic uncertainties.

As TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria navigates through these challenging times, its ability to declare a substantial dividend despite a profit decline is a testament to its resilience and strategic planning. The company's performance, amidst economic conundrums and operational challenges, offers insights into the broader industry dynamics and the resilience of established players in navigating market volatilities.