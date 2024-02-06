TotalEnergies and Vantage Drilling Forge Joint Venture to Co-Own Tungsten Explorer

TotalEnergies, a leading global multi-energy company, and Vantage Drilling International, a prominent offshore drilling contractor, have sealed a joint venture agreement to co-own the Tungsten Explorer, a cutting-edge drillship. TotalEnergies will be acquiring a 75% interest for $199 million, while Vantage retains 25% ownership and takes on the ten-year operation of the vessel.

Unveiling the Tungsten Explorer and the Joint Venture

Built in 2013, the Tungsten Explorer is a state-of-the-art vessel designed for deep offshore drilling. Currently anchored in Namibia, the drillship uses TotalEnergies' Excellium additives to optimize fuel consumption and lower emissions. This strategic partnership is set to provide TotalEnergies with value and flexibility in its deep-offshore drilling operations.

Implications for TotalEnergies and Vantage Drilling

This joint venture underscores TotalEnergies' confidence in Vantage's capabilities as a flexible and efficient drilling contractor. For Vantage, this deal will significantly deleverage its balance sheet, establishing a lucrative, long-term revenue stream. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies aims to hedge its deep-offshore drilling costs through this partnership, demonstrating a strategic move to optimize operational costs.

A Longstanding Partnership Strengthened

The joint venture represents a continuation of the longstanding partnership between TotalEnergies and Vantage Drilling. It's a testament to their mutual trust and shared vision for a more sustainable and efficient future in offshore drilling. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, merging their unique strengths and expertise to navigate the intricate dynamics of the energy sector.