Victoria Garcia Gomez experienced a modern-day nightmare when her attempt to sell a smartphone on Kijiji turned into a financial disaster, resulting in a $12,000 loss. The Toronto resident was targeted by scammers who drained her Bank of Montreal account after tricking her into providing her banking information under the guise of completing the online transaction. It took five months, but with persistence and support, Garcia Gomez finally saw her funds returned.

Online Selling Turns Sour

Garcia Gomez's ordeal began with the decision to sell an unwanted Google Pixel 7 using the popular Canadian classified website, Kijiji. A supposed buyer reached out, directing her to a fraudulent link to finalize the sale. Unbeknownst to Garcia Gomez, this act would compromise her Bank of Montreal account, leading to an immediate loss of $12,000. The rapid depletion of her funds was a stark realization of the scam, prompting immediate contact with her bank.

Cyber Security Tips and Bank's Stance

In light of the incident, experts remind online sellers to exercise caution, particularly with third-party payments or external links. A cyber security professor emphasized the importance of transacting only with reputable companies and individuals. Kijiji also reiterated that it does not offer third-party payment or delivery services, cautioning users against clicking on external links. Meanwhile, the Bank of Montreal, citing privacy, declined to discuss the specifics of Garcia Gomez's case but underscored the shared responsibility in safeguarding accounts.

Victory After Vigilance

Despite the initial despair, Garcia Gomez's perseverance paid off. Five months post-scam, she was reunited with her lost funds, a resolution she attributes to the support and visibility provided by CTV News. This incident serves as a crucial reminder of the pervasive threat of online scams, urging consumers to remain vigilant. It also highlights the potential for resolution, albeit with patience and the right assistance. Garcia Gomez's experience is a testament to the importance of cyber security awareness and the critical role of media in advocating for scam victims.