Toronto Dominion Bank and HDFC Bank Forge Partnership to Support Indian Students in Canada

In a significant move aimed at facilitating the financial requirements of Indian students aspiring to study in Canada, Toronto Dominion (TD) Bank and HDFC Bank announced a partnership on Wednesday. This collaboration is set to streamline the process for students needing to comply with the study permit pathway requirements recently outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Streamlining Financial Requirements for Study Permits

At the heart of this partnership is the TD International Student GIC Programme, designed to help students meet their study visa and living expense requirements through proof of financial support. A Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) from a participating Canadian financial institution is a prerequisite for applying for an expedited study permit. Through this programme, students can open accounts digitally, eliminating application fees, and begin earning interest on their deposits even before their arrival in Canada, thereby ensuring a smoother transition to the Canadian banking environment.

Addressing the Surge in Financial Requirements

India remains the largest source country for international students in Canada, with over 425,000 study permit holders last year. The timing of this partnership is critical, as IRCC announced in December 2023 that the financial requirement for new study permit applications received from January 1 this year has increased to CA$ 20,635 from the previous CA$ 10,000. This adjustment reflects the need to align with the cost of living, which has not been updated since the early 2000s. The GICs, akin to fixed deposits offered in India, play a pivotal role in fulfilling these updated financial requirements, offering a practical solution for students.

Benefits Beyond Financial Requirements

Beyond meeting financial needs, this partnership offers a range of benefits intended to enhance the living and educational experiences of Indian students in Canada. According to Smita Bhagat, HDFC’s Group Head Retail Branch Banking, the curated programme includes financial offerings that promise a seamless transition to the Canadian banking system and a more comfortable living experience. TD’s Executive Vice-President of Canadian Personal Banking, Sona Mehta, highlighted the strategic importance of this expanded relationship, emphasizing the mutual commitment to supporting the academic and financial success of Indian students abroad.

This collaboration not only underscores the growing importance of international education and the need for supportive financial frameworks but also signals the strengthening of Indo-Canadian ties in the education sector. As students navigate their journey towards higher education in Canada, the partnership between TD Bank and HDFC Bank offers a beacon of support, ensuring that financial requirements are the least of their worries.