Topeka City Council Allocates Additional $500,000 to Support Hotel Topeka Amid Financial Woes

Marking a pivotal point in the fiscal trajectory of the Topeka City Council, an additional $500,000 has been allocated from the general fund to support the beleaguered Hotel Topeka. This decision came in the wake of approving the Topeka Development Corporation's (TDC) 2024 operating budget for the hotel. Public works director Braxton Copley described Hotel Topeka as a 'distressed asset' that has been financially floundering since the city's acquisition in 2023, resulting in a hefty loss of $676,000 that year.

Hotel Topeka's Financial Struggles

The hotel's profitability has been dwindling since 2019, with projections estimating a loss of $396,000 for 2024. This new allocation brings the city's total investment in the hotel to a staggering $8.6 million, surpassing initial expectations. The accumulated costs comprise operating expenses, capital outlays, and fees for legal, professional, and hotel systems evaluation services.

The Goal: Making Hotel Topeka Marketable

The ultimate objective is to keep the hotel functional until the TDC can secure an external partner capable of making the hotel marketable. In a strategic move in 2022, the TDC engaged RevPAR International, a renowned hotel industry consultancy, to steer operations and facilitate the potential sale of the hotel. This includes outreach to industry professionals and issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to draw in potential investors.

Optimism Despite Financial Loss

Despite the significant devaluation of the hotel in 2023, dropping to a mere $3 million, Copley holds an optimistic outlook. He believes that the reduced property tax could serve as a lure for prospective buyers. The city, with the assistance of RevPAR, approximates that the process of securing a buyer could span around 60 days.