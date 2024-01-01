en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Top Stock Performers of 2024: Expert Predictions and Market Forecast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Top Stock Performers of 2024: Expert Predictions and Market Forecast

As the doors of 2024 open, analysts from renowned financial advisory, The Motley Fool, predict special attention for three pharmaceutical stocks – Axsome Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The optimism is rooted in the potential growth and upcoming catalysts of these companies, setting them up for significant stock gains. Axsome Therapeutics, with its late-stage pipeline and potential approvals for new therapies, is expected to have a strong 2024. Whereas, Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug, Wegovy, and focus on diabetes and weight loss are key factors for its future growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, too, is predicted to continue its strong performance with the potential approval of its vanzacaftor triple drug combo and VX 548 for treating acute pain.

Top Contenders of S&P 500

The S&P 500 has its own share of potential top performers, named as the ‘Fab Four’ stocks: Visa, CrowdStrike, Shopify, and Nvidia. Visa’s consistent growth and strong business model, CrowdStrike’s position as a leading cybersecurity provider, Shopify’s rebound in free cash flow, and Nvidia’s unprecedented demand due to the AI revolution make them stocks to watch. Analysts are particularly bullish on Nvidia’s earnings for 2025.

Dividend Kings and Market Returns

Further analysis of the S&P 500 focuses on Black Hills, Enbridge, and NextEra Energy. Black Hills, a Dividend King with 53 years of annual dividend increases and a 4.6% dividend yield, is a strong contender. Enbridge, despite a 9% share fall in 2023 due to an acquisition of natural gas utilities, expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings and cash flow. NextEra Energy, despite challenges in 2023 due to higher interest rates, expects to grow its annual adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 6 to 8 through 2026 and increase its dividend by around 10% in 2024.

Market Forecast for 2024

Opinions on the S&P 500’s performance in 2024 vary among Wall Street analysts. While some are bullish, predicting price targets ranging from 5,000 to 5,200, others are more bearish, predicting as low as 4,200. Factors such as moderating inflation, interest-rate cuts, and historical trends during U.S. presidential election years are cited as reasons for optimism. However, a challenging macro backdrop for stocks in 2024 is expected by some. Regardless of these differing opinions, investing in the S&P 500 via exchange-traded funds and mutual funds is seen as a robust strategy over the long term.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Economic Boost and Growing Pains

By BNN Correspondents

The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By Justice Nwafor

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, Warns of Global Uncertainty

By Waqas Arain

Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns ...
@Business · 5 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns ...
heart comment 0
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events
Tesla’s Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges
ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024
Nespresso Brews a Challenge to Keurig’s Dominance in U.S. Coffee Market

By Wojciech Zylm

Nespresso Brews a Challenge to Keurig's Dominance in U.S. Coffee Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
38 seconds
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
6 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
7 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
7 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
7 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
7 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
7 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
25 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
25 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app