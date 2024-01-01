Top Stock Performers of 2024: Expert Predictions and Market Forecast

As the doors of 2024 open, analysts from renowned financial advisory, The Motley Fool, predict special attention for three pharmaceutical stocks – Axsome Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The optimism is rooted in the potential growth and upcoming catalysts of these companies, setting them up for significant stock gains. Axsome Therapeutics, with its late-stage pipeline and potential approvals for new therapies, is expected to have a strong 2024. Whereas, Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug, Wegovy, and focus on diabetes and weight loss are key factors for its future growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, too, is predicted to continue its strong performance with the potential approval of its vanzacaftor triple drug combo and VX 548 for treating acute pain.

Top Contenders of S&P 500

The S&P 500 has its own share of potential top performers, named as the ‘Fab Four’ stocks: Visa, CrowdStrike, Shopify, and Nvidia. Visa’s consistent growth and strong business model, CrowdStrike’s position as a leading cybersecurity provider, Shopify’s rebound in free cash flow, and Nvidia’s unprecedented demand due to the AI revolution make them stocks to watch. Analysts are particularly bullish on Nvidia’s earnings for 2025.

Dividend Kings and Market Returns

Further analysis of the S&P 500 focuses on Black Hills, Enbridge, and NextEra Energy. Black Hills, a Dividend King with 53 years of annual dividend increases and a 4.6% dividend yield, is a strong contender. Enbridge, despite a 9% share fall in 2023 due to an acquisition of natural gas utilities, expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings and cash flow. NextEra Energy, despite challenges in 2023 due to higher interest rates, expects to grow its annual adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 6 to 8 through 2026 and increase its dividend by around 10% in 2024.

Market Forecast for 2024

Opinions on the S&P 500’s performance in 2024 vary among Wall Street analysts. While some are bullish, predicting price targets ranging from 5,000 to 5,200, others are more bearish, predicting as low as 4,200. Factors such as moderating inflation, interest-rate cuts, and historical trends during U.S. presidential election years are cited as reasons for optimism. However, a challenging macro backdrop for stocks in 2024 is expected by some. Regardless of these differing opinions, investing in the S&P 500 via exchange-traded funds and mutual funds is seen as a robust strategy over the long term.