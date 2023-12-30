en English
Finance

Top PMS Managers Offer Seven Key Tips for Market Navigation in 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:41 am EST
Top PMS Managers Offer Seven Key Tips for Market Navigation in 2024

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, investors around the globe are preparing their strategies to navigate the volatile financial landscape of 2024. Top Portfolio Management Service (PMS) managers, including Siddhartha Bhaiya of Aequitas, Rishi Gupta of Shepherd’s Hill, and Ashish Goel of InvestSavvy, have come together to share their wisdom and provide seven key tips for successful market navigation.

Tip One: Prioritize Fundamentals

The market can be seductive, its narratives luring investors into making hasty decisions. However, these experts emphasize the importance of focusing on fundamentals. Siddhartha Bhaiya underlines the need to avoid the allure of chasing multi-baggers, urging investors to concentrate on companies with robust balance sheets and consistent earnings growth.

Tip Two: Keep Your Portfolio Lean

Rishi Gupta proposes maintaining a lean portfolio of 15-20 fundamentally strong stocks. Instead of immediate gratification, investors should aim for a holding period of three to five years, allowing for the full fruition of their investment choices.

Tip Three: Embrace Simplicity

In the complex world of investing, Ashish Goel champions simplicity. He encourages investors to focus on business models that are easy to comprehend and showcase clear growth prospects. Investment choices do not have to be complicated to be profitable.

Tip Four: Silence the Market Noise

The market is often abuzz with noise – speculations around elections, geopolitical events, and more. The experts advise investors to tune out this noise and concentrate on news that directly impacts the financial numbers of their investments.

Tip Five: Avoid Leverage

Leverage can be a double-edged sword, amplifying losses during market downturns. The wisdom of Warren Buffett is invoked, warning investors against borrowing to invest.

Tip Six: Dismiss Trading Tips

Trading tips promising high returns are often deceptive and unsustainable. Goel points out that if such astronomical returns were consistently achievable, the tipsters themselves would be wealthy.

Tip Seven: Individual Stocks Over Sectoral Themes

Lastly, the managers recommend investing in individual stocks rather than chasing sectoral themes. Not all companies within a thriving sector may perform well, and it is essential to make informed, individual choices.

On a related note, the article also offers advice for those interested in participating in the IPO market. It recommends clarity on whether participation is for listing gains or long-term investment, tracking the grey market premium, focusing on larger sized issues for better chances of allotment, and waiting until the last minute to submit an application, allowing for more information gathering and better decision-making.

Finance India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

