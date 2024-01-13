en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors

The world of investment is ever-evolving, with new opportunities and challenges emerging every day. For those starting their journey in this field, the path can often seem daunting. However, according to five top financial advisors, the journey can be made smoother and more rewarding with the right strategies and focuses.

Education: The Key to a Successful Investment Career

The path to success in any field begins with education, and investment is no exception. Top financial advisors strongly emphasize the importance of prioritizing professional growth and financial education. This can be achieved through various means, including certification courses, online training, workshops, and reading personal finance books. Knowledge in this field can help budding investors understand the complexities of the market, enabling them to make sound decisions.

Mentorship: The Guiding Light

An often overlooked yet crucial aspect of a successful investment journey is mentorship. Experts encourage young investors to actively seek out mentors who can provide them with valuable insights and guidance. These mentors, with their vast experience and knowledge, can help instill confidence in young investors, aiding them in making informed career and investment decisions.

Contextualizing Investments and Being Risk Aware

When it comes to investments, it’s essential to understand the bigger picture. Advisors recommend investors to contextualize their investments within their life and portfolio. This means focusing on long-term goals and the importance of time, rather than trying to find the perfect investment. Furthermore, being risk-aware and prepared for different outcomes can help investors make more informed decisions. Understanding the potential risks associated with investments can help in planning and mitigating unexpected setbacks.

These strategies shared by top financial advisors can be invaluable for beginners starting their investment journey. With a focus on education, mentorship, and risk awareness, young investors can not only acquire the necessary skills but also feel secure in their choices, leading to better-informed investment decisions.

0
Business Education Finance
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
China is significantly enhancing its grip on Latin America with strategic investments targeted at key sectors for the electric vehicle (EV) market. This includes essential resources such as lithium, a vital component for manufacturing EV batteries and abundant in the region. Through a focus on mines, ports, and factories, China is tactically securing its access
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
12 mins ago
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Move for Fair Labor Markets
13 mins ago
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Move for Fair Labor Markets
Microsoft Surpasses Apple: A New Era Driven by AI
7 mins ago
Microsoft Surpasses Apple: A New Era Driven by AI
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
10 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?
10 mins ago
Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?
Latest Headlines
World News
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
6 seconds
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
13 seconds
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
16 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
28 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
47 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
1 min
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
5 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app