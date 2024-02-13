Top Dividend Stocks to Watch: Shell plc, Ford Motor Co., and PACCAR Inc.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, dividends play a pivotal role in shaping investment decisions. Three major companies, Shell plc, Ford Motor Co., and PACCAR Inc., are set to trade ex-dividend on February 15, 2024, for their respective upcoming dividends.

Advertisment

Shell plc: A Reliable Dividend Payer

Shell plc, a global energy giant, has consistently rewarded its shareholders with dividends. Last year, the company paid out $2.59 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.06%. The dividend is paid every three months, and the next ex-dividend date is Feb 15, 2024. On Thursday, February 1st, Shell announced a cash dividend of 0.344, which represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This marks an increase from the previous dividend, positioning Shell among the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks.

Ford Motor Co. and PACCAR Inc.: Following Suit

Advertisment

Ford Motor Co. and PACCAR Inc. are also following suit, with their respective dividends of $0.15 and $0.27 set to be paid on March 1, 2024, and March 6, 2024. This will result in their stock prices opening lower by approximately 1.16% and 0.25%, respectively. The current estimated annual yields for these companies stand at 4.62% and 1.02%.

Investing in Dividend Stocks: More Than Numbers

While the numbers are indeed enticing, investing in dividend stocks goes beyond mere calculations. It's about understanding the company's financial health, growth prospects, and commitment to shareholder returns. Shell plc, for instance, recently invested in a gas facility in Nigeria, signifying its ongoing efforts to expand and diversify its operations.

Advertisment

However, it's essential to remember that dividends may not always be predictable. Historical dividend charts suggest that dividends can fluctuate, so it's crucial to consider the history of dividends when forming expectations about future annual yields.

As we move forward in this dynamic financial landscape, staying informed and making calculated decisions will be the key to successful investing. Today, on February 13, 2024, as Shell plc, Ford Motor Co., and PACCAR Inc. prepare to trade ex-dividend, investors are reminded of the power of dividends and the opportunities they present.

Note: All figures are based on the exchange rate of $1 = £0.79346 and are subject to change.