TomoCredit Unveils TomoScore: Revolutionizing Credit for 'Invisible' Borrowers

On March 7, 2024, TomoCredit, a pioneering fintech startup, introduced TomoScore to the business world, marking a significant shift in how lenders assess borrower creditworthiness. TomoScore, a cash flow-based credit scoring system, aims to bridge the gap for millions of Americans with limited or no credit history by offering a risk-free way for lenders to identify and acquire high-quality borrowers while maintaining lower default rates than industry averages.

The Challenge of Credit Invisibility

Over 62 million Americans face the challenge of being 'credit invisible,' making it difficult for them to secure loans through traditional means. These individuals, including new U.S. citizens, small and medium-sized business owners, students, and young adults, often demonstrate sound financial practices but are overlooked due to the lack of a traditional credit score.

TomoCredit's founder, Kristy Kim, experienced this issue firsthand, inspiring the creation of TomoScore to address this significant market gap by utilizing real-time cash flow data instead of relying solely on traditional credit scoring methods.

TomoScore: A Solution for Lenders and Borrowers

TomoScore offers lenders a comprehensive financial picture of potential borrowers by analyzing on-time payments, regular income, monthly rent, and investments, among other cash flow attributes. This innovative approach allows financial institutions to extend credit to deserving individuals without the added risk associated with traditional credit scoring systems. By focusing on real-time financial behavior, TomoScore provides a more accurate assessment of a borrower's creditworthiness, especially for those with thin credit files or no credit history at all.

Implications for the Credit Industry

The introduction of TomoScore by TomoCredit represents a potential paradigm shift in the credit industry. It not only addresses the needs of a significant segment of the population but also challenges existing credit rating methodologies by prioritizing cash flow data over traditional credit scores. As more businesses and financial institutions adopt TomoScore, it could lead to broader access to credit for 'credit invisible' individuals, fostering financial inclusivity and empowering millions of Americans to build or improve their credit history.

The launch of TomoScore signals a promising future for financial inclusivity, offering a beacon of hope for those traditionally marginalized by the credit system. As TomoCredit continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the impact of TomoScore on the credit industry could be profound, redefining the standards of creditworthiness and opening new doors for millions of deserving borrowers.