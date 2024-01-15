en English
Business

Tokenized Funds: A Rising Trend in Asset Investment, Reports Moody’s

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Moody’s, the global financial services firm, has shone a spotlight on the burgeoning trend of blockchain-based tokenized funds, which are revolutionizing the efficiency of asset investment, particularly in the realm of government bonds. These funds, by symbolizing shares of the fund as digital tokens on a blockchain, are enhancing market liquidity, reducing costs, and ushering in an era of fractional ownership.

Surge in Tokenized Funds

Recent rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have made yields more appealing, sparking a growth spurt in fixed-income tokenized funds, especially those backed by government securities. By the close of 2023, the issuance of these funds on public blockchains witnessed a meteoric rise, from a humble $100 million to a staggering over $800 million. High-profile examples of this trend include Franklin Templeton’s U.S. Government Money Fund, Backed Finance’s ETF, UBS’s money market fund, and the SGD Delta Fund.

Technological Risks and Challenges

Despite the myriad benefits they offer, tokenized funds are not without their risks. They introduce a new tier of technological risks, necessitating fund managers to have a more comprehensive understanding of tech expertise. The industry grapples with potential payment disruptions, cyberattacks, and governance concerns arising from the use of public blockchains.

Future of Tokenized Funds

Moody’s underscores the potential of tokenized funds to serve as an alternative to stablecoin collateral in DeFi markets, but also cautions that their appeal may diminish in the event of a crypto bull market. As a sector still in its nascent stages, tokenized funds require further standardization to unlock their full potential.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

