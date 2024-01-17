Tokenized Assets for Payments: The Future or Just a Fantasy?

As we delve into 2024, the technological landscape continues to evolve, particularly in the legal industry. One emerging trend that is capturing the spotlight is the concept of using tokenized assets for everyday payments, presenting an alternative to traditional currency. Esteemed experts, including David Birch and Marcelo M. Prates, are part of the discourse surrounding its potential.

Decoding Tokenization

Tokenization involves digitally representing assets on blockchains, which facilitates fractional ownership. This advanced process allows direct use of these assets as a form of payment. For instance, securities or fractions of real estate could be directly transferred to vendors without the need to convert them into cash. This could notably reduce transaction costs and bypass the conventional banking system.

Artificial Intelligence: The Game Changer

Implementing tokenization for payments assumes the presence of a willing recipient for the tokenized asset. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) comes into play. AI could expedite the valuation and trading of these assets, thereby facilitating instant trades. It could determine the value of each token and match counterparties, thereby making the process more efficient.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the promising aspects of tokenization, there are significant roadblocks to its adoption as a replacement for traditional money. The large volume of transactions could potentially overwhelm blockchain networks. Furthermore, the complexity increases when different types of assets or blockchains are involved, raising both costs and security risks.

Moreover, the current legal and regulatory framework, designed around the movement of money through financial institutions, may struggle to adapt to a system where payments are made with diverse tokenized assets. Without a common monetary medium and specific institutions overseeing transactions, enforcing compliance and preventing illicit activities becomes a considerable challenge.

While the enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrency and tokenization is undeniable, fiat money remains the predominant medium for everyday transactions. Experts suggest that the displacement of traditional currency by tokenized assets is a prospect that is not on the immediate horizon, despite the pace of technological innovation.