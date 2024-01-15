en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

TokenFi Surges Amid BlackRock CEO’s Remarks on Tokenization

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
TokenFi Surges Amid BlackRock CEO’s Remarks on Tokenization

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, TokenFi has emerged as a significant player, recording a 33% increase in its value over the past week. This surge outperforms the hikes seen by other trending cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which registered a rise of 2-4%. The substantial growth of TokenFi coincides with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s remarks on the potential of an Ethereum-based Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and the broader goal of tokenization.

BlackRock CEO Discusses Tokenization

Notably, Fink’s comments emerged following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of a selection of spot Bitcoin ETFs for trading in the United States. He suggested that cryptocurrency funds could be a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of tokenization. Tokenization, which leverages blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets, has the potential to address major societal issues such as money laundering, identity theft, and corruption.

TokenFi’s Advocacy for Tokenization

The concept of tokenization has been a significant aspect of TokenFi’s advocacy. Supporters of TokenFi perceive Fink’s statements as a validation of their long-held perspectives on the future of finance. As the dialogue around tokenization gains momentum, TokenFi’s price has seen a slight uptick of 1% in the last 24 hours.

Upcoming Events and Market Trends

In the coming week, between January 15th and 21st, 2024, an anticipated token unlock event is expected to release a total of $208.14 million worth of tokens. This event, coupled with renowned cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe signaling a significant breakthrough for Ethereum, indicates a compelling time for the crypto market. Furthermore, Tether ($USDT) is experiencing a resurgence in its dominance across global exchanges, particularly as it gains prominence as collateral in derivatives trading.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
12 mins ago
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
The United Nations (UN) has sounded the alarm on the rising misuse of the popular cryptocurrency, Tether in Southeast Asia. Notably, the digital currency has become a favored tool for money launderers and fraudsters, including those indulging in ‘pig butchering’ scams. Tether: A Hotbed for Illicit Activities According to a report released by the United
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
Dollarino: Revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency Market and Challenging the ETF Norm
35 mins ago
Dollarino: Revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency Market and Challenging the ETF Norm
2024 Coin and Sponge V2: The New Wave of Memecoins on Solana Network
39 mins ago
2024 Coin and Sponge V2: The New Wave of Memecoins on Solana Network
Crypto Industry in 2024: Groundbreaking Advancements on the Horizon
13 mins ago
Crypto Industry in 2024: Groundbreaking Advancements on the Horizon
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
15 mins ago
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
27 mins ago
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
Latest Headlines
World News
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
7 seconds
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
14 seconds
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
15 seconds
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
22 seconds
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
24 seconds
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
36 seconds
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
46 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
47 seconds
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
54 seconds
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
3 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
12 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
31 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
54 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app