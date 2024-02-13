Tokai Corp Boosts Stake in Repower Energy: A Leap Towards Green Energy

Tokai Corp Ups Stake in Repower Energy, Fueling Green Ambitions

Japanese Giant Doubles Down on Renewable Energy

In a significant move towards carbon neutrality, Tokai Holdings Corp., the Japanese conglomerate, is set to boost its stake in Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC). The decision comes as Tokai plans to acquire an additional 65.1 million shares, amounting to P486.3 million, which will raise its stake in REDC to 20.1 percent.

Tokai's strategic investment is a testament to its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and its confidence in REDC's growth potential. Eric Peter Y. Roxas, REDC President, emphasized that this partnership would enhance the company's corporate value and create synergy for developing projects locally and internationally.

Accelerating Repower's Expansion Plans

As a developer of run-of-the-river hydropower plants, REDC has recently completed the Tibag and Lower Labayat plants in Quezon, contributing to a 50 percent increase in its power generation capacity. With the additional capital from Tokai's investment, REDC plans to expedite the development of the 15-MW Cabanglasan plant in Bukidnon province, aiming for commissioning ahead of schedule in 2025.

Furthermore, REDC intends to leverage the partnership to build a presence in new markets and diversify its portfolio by pursuing wind projects. The company raised P1 billion from its IPO in July 2023, which will be utilized for funding hydropower projects, renewable energy projects, and working capital requirements.

Tokai's Energy Pursuits

Tokai Corp., a consolidated subsidiary of Tokai Holdings Corp., is primarily engaged in the energy business, including the sale of liquefied petroleum gas. This latest investment in REDC signifies a growing interest in renewable energy sources, aligning with the global trend towards cleaner and more sustainable power solutions.

Tokai Corp and Repower Energy are joining forces to reshape the renewable energy landscape, as today's investment paves the way for a greener and more sustainable future.