Tod's Delists from Milan Stock Exchange: A Strategic Move with LVMH's Support

Diego Della Valle, the CEO of Italian luxury group Tod's, is orchestrating a strategic move to delist the company from the Milan Stock Exchange. This significant shift is being facilitated by Bernard Arnault, the chief of LVMH, through an agreement with Crown Bidco Srl, an entity owned by an L Catterton affiliated fund. The tender offer, valued at €512 million, represents a 17.6% premium on the shares' price before the announcement.

A New Chapter for Tod's

Founded in 1920, Tod's Group, which includes Tod's, Roger Vivier, Hogan, and Fay brands, has been a staple in the luxury market for over a century. With revenues of €1.12 billion in fiscal year 2023, the group has seen a steady growth of 11.9% over the previous year.

The delisting move follows a previous plan to go private that was abandoned in August 2022. Now, Diego Della Valle is revisiting this strategy with a fresh approach. The deal with L Catterton will see the private equity firm acquire a 36% stake in Tod's for €512 million, or €43 per share, a 17.6% premium on the price of the shares before the announcement.

L Catterton's Role and LVMH's Stake

"This partnership will allow us to accelerate the development of our brands," said Diego Della Valle. "L Catterton's expertise in the global luxury market will be invaluable as we continue to grow."

If successful, L Catterton will secure a seat on Tod's board, providing strategic guidance and support for the group's future growth programs. Meanwhile, Delphine S.A.S., a subsidiary of LVMH, will maintain its 10% shares in the company and receive governance and exit rights.

Faster Decision-Making and Greater Flexibility

The delisting from the Milan Stock Exchange is intended to provide greater management flexibility and faster decision-making for Tod's. This move is expected to enable the luxury group to focus more on long-term strategies and less on short-term market pressures.

"Delisting will give us the freedom to make decisions that are in the best interests of the company and our shareholders," said Diego Della Valle. "We believe this is the right path forward for Tod's as we continue to build our brands and grow our business."

As the Italian luxury group embarks on this new chapter, the Della Valle family will retain majority ownership of the company. The delisting, in conjunction with the partnership with L Catterton, is poised to propel the iconic brand into a new era of growth and innovation.

The agreement with Crown Bidco Srl is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The tender offer is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

With this strategic move, Tod's is not only redefining its position in the luxury market but also setting a precedent for other heritage brands looking to adapt and thrive in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

In a world where the lines between tradition and innovation are increasingly blurred, Diego Della Valle's decision to delist Tod's from the Milan Stock Exchange is a bold step towards securing the brand's future and ensuring its continued success in the global luxury market.