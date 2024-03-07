TNM Festive Promotion Crowns Anjiru Fumulani and Farmer Lyson Jickson as Millionaires in Malawi

During a high-spirited grand draw in Blantyre, Anjiru Fumulani, the renowned leader of the Chileka reggae band the Black Missionaries, and Lyson Jickson, a dedicated farmer from Lilongwe, emerged as lucky winners in the TNM festive season promotion. Jickson clinched the grand prize of K10 million, planning to revolutionize his farming business, while Fumulani won K1 million, expressing gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

Advertisment

Transforming Lives Through Promotions

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM's Head of Brand and Marketing, highlighted the company's joy in transforming the lives of its customers. The promotion, aimed at giving back to the supportive TNM community, has been successful in making dreams come true for many. Jonazi emphasized TNM's commitment to continuing offering rewarding experiences to its customers, marking the promotion as a testament to this pledge.

Overwhelming Customer Participation

Advertisment

The promotion witnessed an incredible turnout, with TNM distributing K62.3 million in prizes to 2,471 victorious customers. This overwhelming participation underscores TNM's dedication to providing value and exceptional experiences to its customers, with Jonazi expressing satisfaction with the customer response throughout the festive season. The promotion has not only celebrated customer loyalty but also reinforced TNM's resolve to innovate and deliver superior services.

Instant Millionaires and Hope for the Future

With 16 customers becoming instant millionaires, including five winners of K2 million each and another ten securing K1 million apiece, the promotion has significantly impacted lives across Malawi. An additional set of winners took home K500,000 each, further emphasizing the scale of TNM's festive giveaway. This initiative serves as a milestone in TNM's journey, showcasing its dedication to sharing network benefits and fostering a sense of community among its users.

The TNM festive season promotion has not only rewarded its participants financially but also brought to light the power of corporate initiatives in contributing to individual and community development. As Jickson and Fumulani celebrate their windfall, TNM's successful promotion stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, promising continued innovation and support for its customers.