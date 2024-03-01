TMW Advocates for Landlord Support Ahead of Spring Budget to Strengthen UK's Private Rental Sector

The Mortgage Works (TMW), a significant player in the UK's lending market, has put forward a series of proposals aimed at bolstering the private rental sector (PRS) by calling for enhanced government support for landlords. These suggestions come at a critical time, just before the unveiling of the Spring Budget next week, highlighting the urgency and importance of the matter. TMW's initiative is a response to the compounded challenges of increased regulation, taxation, and climbing interest rates that have put a financial strain on landlords, adversely affecting both the quality and affordability of rental housing.

Challenges and Proposals

TMW's position is clear: the private rental sector is facing a critical juncture. With landlords grappling with reduced incomes due to higher interest rates and a 'barrage of regulatory changes', the sector is at risk of failing to meet the housing needs of the UK's workforce. The lender emphasizes that this is not just a problem for landlords but also for tenants who face higher rents and potentially lower quality housing. TMW's proposals include a moratorium on all new PRS regulations, except those necessary after the Renters Reform Bill is introduced, incentives for landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their properties, and a review of the changes made to mortgage interest relief and landlord taxes.

Impact on Tenants and the Economy

TMW warns that without government intervention, the consequences will extend beyond the rental market, affecting the broader economy. The lender points out that the current taxation system, including the three per cent stamp duty surcharge on landlords, acts as a deterrent to potential new entrants into the rental market. This not only limits housing options for tenants but also hampers economic growth by restricting mobility for the workforce. TMW argues that allowing landlords to offset mortgage interest against rental income, among other measures, could alleviate these issues, benefiting tenants, landlords, and the economy alike.

A Call to Action

Damian Thompson, director for The Mortgage Works, encapsulates the lender's stance, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between landlords, the private sector, and the government in driving the economy forward. TMW's call to action is clear: to create a thriving private rental sector that meets the housing needs of the UK workforce, the government must reconsider its approach to regulation and taxation within the PRS. By adopting TMW's proposals, there is an opportunity to not only improve the living conditions for tenants but also to stimulate economic growth by ensuring a robust and responsive housing market.

As the Spring Budget approaches, the proposals set forth by The Mortgage Works serve as a timely reminder of the critical role that the private rental sector plays in the UK's housing market and economy. The government's response to these suggestions could mark a pivotal moment for landlords, tenants, and the broader economic landscape, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that supports growth and sustainability within the private rental sector.