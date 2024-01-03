Titus County Appraisal District Returns Surplus Funds to Northeast Texas Community College

On December 19th, the Board of Trustees for Northeast Texas Community College assembled for their regular meeting. The gathering, however, entailed more than the usual proceedings. Shirley Dickerson, the Chief Appraiser for the Titus County Appraisal District (TCAD), participated in the public comment section. Dickerson gifted $4,391 to Board Chair Chuck Johns, an unexpected contribution that has roots in the TCAD’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Zero Balance Budgeting: A Fiscal Responsibility

The TCAD operates on a zero balance budget. This means that at the close of the fiscal year, any leftover funds are returned to those entities that contributed to the budget. The $4,391 that Dickerson presented to the college represents the institution’s proportion of the surplus from the appraisal district’s budget. This practice is a significant part of TCAD’s dedication to maintaining a balanced budget and returning any excess funds back to its contributing entities.

Collaborative Relationship with Northeast Texas Community College

This gesture of fiscal responsibility does more than balance the books; it underscores the collaborative relationship between the TCAD and the Northeast Texas Community College. By returning the surplus funds, TCAD not only adheres to its commitment to transparency but also reinforces the bonds of collaboration with the college.

Impacts and Implications

While the amount returned to the college might seem modest, it symbolizes the appraisal district’s commitment to responsibility and the collaborative spirit between the two entities. It sets a precedent for other districts and institutions, encouraging them to adopt similar practices of fiscal responsibility and transparency. It underlines the importance of careful budgeting and the benefits it can bring, not just for the individual entity, but for the wider community.