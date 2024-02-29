Titan International Acquires Carlstar, Bolstering Specialty Tire Portfolio

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a global leader in off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, has announced the successful acquisition of Carlstar Group LLC ("Carlstar") for approximately $296 million. The acquisition, finalized on February 29, 2024, involves a combination of cash and stock and is expected to significantly enhance Titan's market position and product portfolio.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Carlstar's expertise in specialty tires and wheels complements Titan's existing offerings, particularly in outdoor power equipment, power sports, and high-speed trailers. This acquisition allows Titan to enter new market segments where it previously did not have a presence, thus expanding its product portfolio and customer base.

Carlstar brings a substantial customer base, including leading wholesale distributors, national retailers, commercial servicing dealers, and OEMs. This acquisition provides Titan with access to new channels and strengthens its relationships within the industry, enhancing its competitive position.

Creation of a Leading Specialty Tire Manufacturer

The combination of Titan and Carlstar creates what is believed to be the largest pure play specialty tire manufacturer, covering both commercial and consumer end markets. This consolidation of expertise and resources positions the combined entity as a formidable player in the industry, capable of delivering innovative solutions and meeting diverse customer needs.

With four additional manufacturing facilities and twelve distribution centers, Carlstar expands Titan's operational capabilities significantly. This expansion allows Titan to better serve its customers and meet growing demand efficiently, thereby enhancing its overall market presence and competitiveness.

Transaction Details and Financial Implications

The acquisition was structured with a purchase price of approximately $296 million, comprising $127 million in cash and $169 million in TWI equity. Titan funded the cash portion of the transaction through a new domestic credit facility, demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth while maintaining financial flexibility.

The acquisition multiple of approximately 4x Carlstar's FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA signifies a favorable valuation, with expected synergies further enhancing the financial benefits for Titan. Despite the acquisition, Titan maintains a proforma net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage of approximately 1.3x for the combined company, ensuring continued financial stability and flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Leadership Statements and Outlook

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing its transformative potential for the company. He highlighted Carlstar's strong performance and complementary product offerings, underscoring the anticipated synergies and growth opportunities.

Maurice Taylor, Jr., Chairman of Titan, commended the strategic fit of Carlstar with Titan's long-term objectives, affirming the company's commitment to maintaining a best-in-class product portfolio. He welcomed Kim Marvin of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund V, LP (AIP CF V) to Titan's Board of Directors, recognizing the valuable contribution of AIP in growing Carlstar into a market leader.

Kim Marvin, representing AIP CF V, expressed excitement about the partnership with Titan, citing the significant positive momentum of Carlstar under AIP's ownership. He affirmed AIP's continued support for Carlstar as part of the Titan family, highlighting the shared commitment to driving growth and innovation in the specialty wheel and tire industry.