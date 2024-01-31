Titan Intech Announces Robust Q3 FY24 Financial Results

Titan Intech, a leading technology firm with a market capitalization of 77.82 Crore INR, has announced impressive financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3 FY24). The figures, released on January 29, 2024, reveal a significant surge in the company's topline, with a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 386.36%. Notably, the profit soared by 227.52% during the same period.

Quarterly Performance

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the company's revenue grew by 15%, and the profit rose by 35.23%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a sharp decline of 79.9%, contributing significantly to the overall growth. As a result, the operating income also saw a positive uptick, with a 34.73% increase.

Yearly Comparison

When compared to the same period last year, the SG&A expenses noted a rise of 430.38%, and the operating income observed a strong 278.51% growth. Despite these positive trends, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 registered a decline of 26.32% YoY, standing at 1.54 INR.

Investor Returns

Investors in Titan Intech have seen substantial returns on their investments. Over the past week, the company's shares have delivered a 24.18% return. This figure increases to 68.64% over the last six months and an impressive 17.71% year-to-date (YTD) return. The share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 85.7 INR and a low of 35.92 INR.

In summary, the Q3 FY24 financial results highlight Titan Intech's robust performance and growth over the respective periods. With its market position strengthened by these results, the company looks set to continue its positive trajectory in the coming months.