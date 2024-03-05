Till Payments' $1.83 Million Payouts to Top Execs Amid $141M Loss Raises Eyebrows

Till Payments Global, a once-thriving payment platform, is under scrutiny for its financial management practices, particularly the $1.83 million paid in 'consulting fees' to its top executives, including founder Shadi Haddad, during a period of significant financial loss. This comes after the company, which raised $120 million in 2021, reported a staggering $141 million loss in the subsequent 12 months, attributing its downfall to increased operating costs and a contracting global economy.

Financial Highs and Lows

At its peak, Till Payments was celebrated as a pioneer in the payment processing industry, boasting a valuation of $500 million and attracting investments from notable figures such as Will Vicars of Caledonia, billionaire Bruce Mathieson, and Nick Politis, among others. The company's rapid growth, however, was met with an equally swift decline. By 2022, Till Payments faced a severe financial crisis, culminating in its sale to Nuvei for a mere $47 million, a fraction of its former value. This drastic fall from grace highlights the volatile nature of the start-up market, particularly within the technology and payment sectors.

Controversial Compensation Practices

Despite its financial turmoil, Till Payments continued to compensate its senior managers lucratively. Records filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission revealed that Shadi Haddad, his brother Hadi Haddad, and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Hicks received a total of $1.83 million in 'consulting fees' over the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. This decision to pay key executives as contractors, rather than as employees, has sparked debates over the appropriateness of such practices, especially in light of the company's mounting losses and the subsequent impact on its valuation and stakeholders.

Implications for the Future

The story of Till Payments serves as a cautionary tale for the fintech industry, illustrating how rapid growth can quickly turn to rapid decline if not managed with careful consideration of financial sustainability and ethical business practices. The scrutiny over the payments to Till's executives raises questions about governance and accountability in fast-growing start-ups, especially those in the high-stakes payment processing industry. As Till Payments navigates its post-acquisition future under Nuvei, the industry and its observers will undoubtedly watch closely to see how these lessons are applied moving forward.

The saga of Till Payments not only sheds light on the challenges faced by start-ups in maintaining financial health but also emphasizes the importance of transparent and responsible management practices. As the fintech sector continues to evolve, the story of Till Payments may prompt a reassessment of how success is measured and managed in the fast-paced world of technology and finance.