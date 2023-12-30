en English
Finance

TikTok User Shares Hack for Transferring Visa Gift Card Balances to Bank Account

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:28 pm EST
As the holiday season winds down, millions of individuals find themselves grappling with a common challenge – how to make the most of the Visa gift cards they received as gifts. In a widely viewed TikTok video, one user, lavitavirginia, shared a novel method to transfer the value of these cards directly into a bank account.

Going Viral: A Solution to the Gift Card Dilemma

The video, which has garnered over 5.6 million views, outlines a straightforward process. The user suggests adding the Visa gift card to a digital wallet such as Venmo or Cashapp. Once added, the value on the card can be transferred directly to one’s bank account, essentially converting the gift card into cash. The hack, if successful, could potentially eliminate the often frustrating task of tracking and utilizing multiple gift cards.

Implementation Challenges and Possible Solutions

However, this attractive solution isn’t without its complications. Several viewers of the video reported encountering issues with the method, particularly with the validation of the zip code required for the digital wallet to accept the card. An ingenious solution proposed by some users was to register the card on the issuer’s website using the recipient’s address. This method seemed to resolve the zip code issue for many, enabling them to add the card to their digital wallets successfully.

Life After Funds Transfer: Practical Tips

After the balance transfer, users suggested innovative ways to make use of the now empty Visa card. Some proposed keeping a small balance on the card to utilize for free trials, while others suggested using it as a safeguard against additional charges. These tips serve as useful advice for those who wish to avoid the common pitfalls associated with free trials and unwanted charges.

In conclusion, while the TikTok hack presents an interesting solution to the often frustrating issue of managing multiple gift cards, potential users should be aware of the challenges they might encounter. However, with some ingenuity and practical tips, it is possible to make the most of these gift cards, transforming them from potential hassle into a valuable resource.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

