TikTok User Reveals How to Discover Unclaimed Funds

In a recent revelation that has caught the attention of millions, TikTok user Avery, known for her engaging content, disclosed that the government might owe you money, and you can find out. With over 4.9 million views on her video, she explained how individuals can check their state treasury’s website to discover if they are on a list to receive unclaimed funds. These funds could be anything – from tax refunds to class action lawsuits.

Unclaimed Money: A Surprise Windfall?

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators’ website, Unclaimed.org, serves as a comprehensive platform providing access to all states’ databases for unclaimed funds. It’s as simple as entering your name and waiting for the results. Some TikTok users have confirmed finding unclaimed money, with amounts ranging from a few cents to several thousand dollars.

However, not everyone should expect a fortune. The responses have been peppered with humor, with some noting that the amounts could be minimal. Yet, regardless of the amount, the process has been confirmed to work, potentially providing a small boost to summer travel plans or other expenses.

Unclaimed Lottery Tickets: Another Source of Unclaimed Funds

Interestingly, there’s more than just unclaimed funds from the treasury. In Washington state alone, at least five unclaimed lottery tickets worth a combined total of over $5 million still await their winners. The largest ticket, a whopping $3.5 million win in the state’s Lotto game, remains unclaimed. With redemption deadlines ranging from April 1, 2024, to July 8, 2024, winners are running out of time.

If the tickets expire, the funds will be channeled into a reserve account and disbursed to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account to assist students. This scenario isn’t unique to Washington – other states are also urging lottery winners to check their tickets.

The Scale of Unclaimed Funds

Consider this: the New York State Comptroller’s office currently holds $18.4 billion in unclaimed money, waiting to be claimed. In 2023, over $462 million was returned to its rightful owners, yet the largest unclaimed amount still stands at $8 million owed to an estate. The sources of these funds vary, including old bank accounts, telephone utility deposits, uncashed checks, wages, insurance benefits policies, and safe deposit box contents.

With some claims dating back to the 1940s, it’s not only worth checking for yourself but also for deceased family members. Upon completing the filing process online, recipients can expect their check within a few weeks. The exact amount might remain a mystery until it arrives, but as Avery and many TikTok users have shown, it could be a pleasant surprise.