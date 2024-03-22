Tightened Lending Criteria Halve Low-Deposit Home Loans in Two Years

Recent data reveals a significant shift in the home loan landscape, with low-deposit loan approvals plummeting over the past two years, affecting potential homeowners, especially first-time buyers. As of September 2023, the proportion of owner-occupiers with a loan-to-value ratio of 90 percent or more has drastically reduced, showcasing the impact of stricter lending criteria amidst rising interest rates and inflation.

Understanding the Shift

During the peak of the pandemic property boom in December 2020, a notable 14.1 percent of owner-occupiers were granted mortgages with a high loan-to-value ratio. This figure has since dropped to a mere 6.1 percent by September 2023, with a slight increase observed in December 2023. Experts like CoreLogic's Tim Lawless attribute this trend to lenders adopting more cautious policies in response to elevated risk levels, driven by high interest rates, increased household debt, and a soaring cost of living. This change signals a challenging environment for lower-income families and first home buyers without significant savings or access to familial wealth.

Government Schemes and Family Assistance

In light of these obstacles, government initiatives and family support have become crucial lifelines for first-time buyers. Various federal and state-based programs, such as the First Home Owner Grant and shared equity schemes, have emerged to buffer the impact of stringent lending standards. These measures, alongside contributions from the 'bank of mum and dad,' have enabled a segment of first-time buyers to navigate the market's barriers. Despite the downturn in low-deposit lending, first home buyer activity remains robust, hinting at the effectiveness of these support mechanisms.

Long-term Benefits vs. Short-term Struggles

Homeowners who managed to secure mortgages with low deposits during the more lenient period of late 2020 to early 2022 might currently face financial strain due to the subsequent rise in interest rates and living costs. Nonetheless, experts believe these individuals are likely in a better financial position today due to property value appreciation, assuming they've sustained the economic challenges. The risks associated with low-deposit purchases are palpable, but the potential for long-term financial growth and stability often outweighs these concerns. As interest rates are projected to decrease and inflation moderates, the pressure on these homeowners is expected to ease, further validating the strategic advantage of entering the housing market sooner rather than later.