Tigere Property Fund Secures 100% Occupancy, Eyes Highland Park Phase 2 Amid Economic Challenges

Tigere Property Fund, amidst Zimbabwe's fluctuating economic landscape, reported a remarkable 100% occupancy rate for Highland Park Phase 1 and Chinamano Corner in the latter half of 2023. With the successful opening of Highland Park Phase 2 in December, the Fund is now poised to leverage its pre-emptive rights, offering a fresh perspective on real estate investment in the face of ongoing currency instability.

Advertisment

Unwavering Demand amidst Economic Turbulence

Despite the challenging economic environment characterized by volatile exchange rates and new monetary policies, Tigere Property Fund has not only maintained a 100% occupancy rate but also reported increased US dollar receipts as the reporting period progressed. This comes at a time when the real estate market is witnessing a significant migration of businesses from the CBD to suburbs, thus elevating suburban property values. The Fund's strategic positioning and management have enabled it to navigate through these challenges successfully.

Strategic Expansion and Investment

Advertisment

The opening of Highland Park Phase 2 has been met with enthusiasm from consumers, as evidenced by rising foot traffic and turnovers. This development has not only benefited the tenants of Phase 1 but also attracted a lengthy waiting list for available spaces in Phase 2. Tigere's preemptive right to acquire additional phases underscores its commitment to expansion and its foresight in capitalizing on market demands. The REIT's focus on diversifying its portfolio through investments in attractive locations further demonstrates its robust approach to value preservation amidst inflationary pressures.

Future Outlook and Market Adaptation

Looking ahead, Tigere Property Fund anticipates a challenging operating environment but remains optimistic about its adaptive strategies and the resilience of the real estate sector as a proven inflation hedge. The pace of new developments and the focus on cluster housing, corporate offices, student accommodation, and shopping centers in prime locations are indicative of Tigere's proactive stance in shaping the future of real estate investment in Zimbabwe.

As Tigere Property Fund steps into another year of operation, its achievements in 2023 set a promising precedent for its future endeavors. With strategic investments and a keen eye on market trends, the Fund is well-positioned to navigate through economic uncertainties, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and contributing positively to Zimbabwe's real estate landscape.