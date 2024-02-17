Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Announces 1:10 Stock Split and Landmark HPCL Project Win

In the fast-paced world of finance and industry, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd stands out with a milestone announcement that's set to recalibrate its market presence. On March 4, 2024, the company will enact a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, a strategic move following a series of triumphant financial performances and a landmark project win from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). This venture not only marks Tiger Logistics' foray into the petro segment but also underscores its adeptness in navigating the complex terrain of international cargo and project logistics.

A Strategic Leap Forward

The board of directors at Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has convened to deliberate on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This meeting is anticipated to not just paint a picture of the company's current standing but also to chart the course for its future trajectory. With the company reporting a robust revenue from operations totaling Rs 51.95 crore for the said quarter, alongside a profit of Rs 3.6 crore, stakeholders are eyeing an optimistic horizon. The company's Managing Director, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, expressed his enthusiasm over the recent developments, particularly highlighting the successful bid for the HPCL project as a testament to the company's prowess in the logistics realm.

Financial Renaissance

The announcement of the stock split comes on the heels of a remarkable financial journey for Tiger Logistics. The company has mesmerized its shareholders with a staggering 127% return over the last six months. This upward trajectory is further embellished with a 43% gain in the past three months, an impressive 113% in the last year, and an extraordinary 239% over the past two years. Such performance not only illustrates the company's solid market position but also its potential for sustained growth and expansion, especially as it ventures into new sectors like the petro segment with HPCL.

Charting New Territories

The collaboration with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited signifies a pivotal shift for Tiger Logistics, heralding its entry into the lucrative petro segment. This project win is not just a feather in the company's cap but a clear indicator of its versatile capabilities and the trust it has garnered from industry giants. The move is poised to diversify Tiger Logistics' portfolio and pave the way for further successes in uncharted territories. As the MD, Harpreet Singh Malhotra remarked, this achievement is a reflection of the company's comprehensive expertise in managing intricate logistics projects across borders, reinforcing its stature as a leader in the logistics solutions sector.

In wrapping up this narrative of strategic growth and financial triumph, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd stands at a pivotal juncture. The upcoming stock split, coupled with the significant project win from HPCL, not only amplifies the company's market appeal but also sets a robust foundation for its future endeavors. With a track record of impressive returns and an expanding operational horizon, Tiger Logistics is steering towards a future replete with opportunities and achievements. As the company embraces this new chapter, the industry watches on, eager to witness the unfolding of this promising voyage.