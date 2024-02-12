Thunderbird Entertainment Group Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth and Efficiency

A new chapter unfolds at Thunderbird Entertainment Group as the Vancouver-based company welcomes Simon Bodymore as their incoming Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bodymore's appointment, effective March 4, 2024, signifies a strategic move aimed at driving growth and efficiency.

A Wealth of Experience

Bodymore, a seasoned financial expert with over 25 years under his belt, brings a wealth of international finance experience to the table. Having led financial teams in both public and private sectors, his focus on fast-growing Canadian companies makes him an ideal candidate for Thunderbird's ambitious trajectory.

Before joining Thunderbird, Bodymore served as CFO at Tasktop Technologies, a role he held since 2014. His tenure was marked by significant achievements, including receiving the 2020 CFO of the Year award from Business in Vancouver.

A Smooth Transition

Bodymore's appointment comes as Barb Harwood, Thunderbird's longtime CFO, prepares to leave the company on March 1, 2024, after an impressive 19-year tenure. Harwood will ensure a seamless handover to Bodymore, paving the way for a new era of financial stewardship.

Harwood's contributions to Thunderbird have been instrumental in the company's growth and recognition as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company and one of Canada's Best Growing Companies in 2023.

Leading the Charge

As Bodymore steps into his new role, he will report directly to Thunderbird CEO and Chair, Jennifer Twiner McCarron. Expressing excitement about the collaboration, McCarron lauded Bodymore's proven track record in helping fast-growing companies scale effectively and efficiently.

With Bodymore at the financial helm, Thunderbird Entertainment Group looks forward to a promising future, building on its solid foundation and continuing its upward trajectory in the entertainment industry.

Key Points: