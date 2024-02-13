Three Major Companies to Trade Ex-Dividend Tomorrow: Black Hills Corporation, Fortis Inc, and 3M Co

Tomorrow, three major companies are set to trade ex-dividend, including Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Fortis Inc (FTS), and 3M Co (MMM). For investors looking to secure these dividends, today is the last chance to buy shares before the ex-dividend date.

Black Hills Corporation: A Leading Dividend Payer

Black Hills Corporation, a diversified energy company operating in the Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities segments, is one of the leading dividend payers with a yield of 4.84%. Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Rapid City, SD, the company has a strong track record of delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

On February 15th, BKH will trade ex-dividend, and the company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.65 on March 1st. This represents a 1.23% yield based on the current stock price and a 2.60% increase from the previous dividend. This marks the 54th consecutive year that BKH has increased its annual dividend, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns.

Fortis Inc and 3M Co: Stable Dividend Payers

Fortis Inc (FTS), a leader in the regulated electric and gas utility industry, will also trade ex-dividend tomorrow. FTS will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.59 on March 1st, representing a yield of 1.50% based on the current stock price. This dividend reflects an estimated annual yield of 5.98%.

3M Co (MMM), a multinational conglomerate corporation operating in various industries, will also trade ex-dividend tomorrow. MMM will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.51 on March 12th, representing a 1.60% yield based on the current stock price. This dividend reflects an estimated annual yield of 6.38%.

Recent Earnings and Stock Performance

Black Hills Corporation reported a net income of $79.6 million for Q4 2023, up from $72.5 million for Q4 2022. The company attributed the increase in earnings to new rates, customer growth, and disciplined management. In Tuesday trading, BKH shares were up 2.3% on the day.

Fortis Inc and 3M Co also reported positive stock performance in Tuesday trading, with FTS shares up 1% and MMM shares up 1.9%.

As the ex-dividend date approaches, investors can expect shares of these companies to open lower. However, for those looking to secure these dividends, today is the last chance to buy shares before the ex-dividend date.

In summary, Black Hills Corporation, Fortis Inc, and 3M Co will all trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 15th. BKH will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.65, representing a 1.23% yield based on the current stock price. FTS will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.59, representing a yield of 1.50%, and MMM will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.51, representing a yield of 1.60%. These dividends reflect estimated annual yields of 4.92% for BKH, 5.98% for FTS, and 6.38% for MMM.

As these companies continue to demonstrate strong performance and consistent returns to shareholders, investors may want to consider adding these stable dividend payers to their portfolios.