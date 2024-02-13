Three Companies Join Ex-Dividend Trading: A Mix of Promise and Concern

Tomorrow, three companies will join the ranks of those trading ex-dividend: Hennessy Advisors, Inc., Royalty Pharma plc, and Amgen Inc. This announcement comes with a mix of promise and concern for investors.

Hennessy Advisors: A Dividend Dilemma

Hennessy Advisors, Inc., a prominent name in the financial sector, is set to offer its upcoming dividend of $0.1375 per share. The trailing yield sits at an attractive 8.4%, yet whispers of unsustainability linger in the air. The company has been distributing 86% of its profits, a figure that raises eyebrows among seasoned investors.

Over the past five years, Hennessy Advisors' earnings per share have shown a downward trend. This, coupled with the high payout ratio, casts doubt on the longevity of the dividend. Investors are advised to approach this prospect with caution.

Royalty Pharma plc and Amgen Inc.: Steady Returns

In contrast, Royalty Pharma plc and Amgen Inc. present more stable dividend prospects. On March 15, 2024, Royalty Pharma plc will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.21, offering an estimated annual yield of 2.89%. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology giant, will pay out its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on March 7, 2024, with an estimated annual yield of 3.06%.

Tomorrow's Ex-Dividend Trades

Tomorrow, February 15, 2024, will also see ArcBest Corp (ARCB), TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), and MSCI Inc (MSCI) trading ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends.

ARCB will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.12, TEL will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.59, and MSCI will offer a quarterly dividend of $1.60. Based on recent stock prices, ARCB shares are expected to open 0.08% lower, TEL shares are projected to open 0.41% lower, and MSCI shares are forecasted to open 0.27% lower.

While dividends can provide a steady stream of income, they are not always predictable. Investors should be mindful that dividends can fluctuate based on company profits. The estimated annual yields for these companies currently stand at 0.33% for ARCB, 1.65% for TEL, and 1.08% for MSCI.

As we move forward, investors are urged to weigh the risks and rewards carefully. The allure of high yields may be tempting, but the sustainability of those dividends should never be overlooked.

Note: This article is based on today's date, 2024-02-13, and the information provided. It is always recommended to check the latest financial news and consult with a financial advisor before making investment decisions.