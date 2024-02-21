Theratechnologies Posts Record Sales in Fiscal 2023, Set for Strategic Growth Ahead

In a year marked by strategic pivots and significant financial achievements, Theratechnologies has emerged from its fiscal 2023 not just surviving, but thriving. The company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call, spearheaded by President and CEO Paul Levesque and CFO Philippe Dubuc, was a testament to a year of hard-fought victories and a future brimming with promise.

Advertisment

Breaking Records and Setting Sights Higher

Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties, Theratechnologies reported record quarterly sales of $23.5 million in Q4, with total annual revenue reaching an impressive $81.8 million. This performance marks a pivotal turnaround, especially in the context of adjusted EBITDA, which swung positive in the fourth quarter. The forward-looking statements for 2024, projecting revenues between $87 million to $90 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $15 million, underscore a trajectory towards sustained profitability and growth.

Product Innovations and Regulatory Milestones

Advertisment

The company's product portfolio, particularly EGRIFTA SV and Trogarzo, continues to be at the forefront of its success. EGRIFTA SV, designed to reduce excess visceral abdominal fat in adults with HIV, alongside Trogarzo, a groundbreaking treatment for individuals with HIV facing multi-drug resistance, are critical components of Theratechnologies' market presence. The recent FDA approval of a new IV push loading dose for Trogarzo further highlights the company's commitment to enhancing patient care through innovation.

Yet, it's not without its hurdles. The FDA's complete response letter for the F8 formulation of Tesamorelin was a setback, albeit a temporary one, with plans already in motion for a resubmission before the end of 2024. This illustrates the company's resilience and determination to bring transformative therapies to market.

Strategic Investments and the Road Ahead

Theratechnologies' strategic vision extends beyond its product pipeline. A new investment from Investissement Quebec signifies a vote of confidence in the company's direction and potential for expansion. The emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, alongside exploring strategic partnerships, positions Theratechnologies on a path of not just recovery, but robust growth.

As we look towards the future, Theratechnologies stands at a pivotal juncture. With a solid financial foundation, a commitment to innovation, and strategic investments fuelling its journey, the company is set to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the pharmaceutical landscape with agility and purpose. For patients, stakeholders, and the broader healthcare community, Theratechnologies' journey is one to watch, as it continues to redefine what is possible in the realm of HIV treatment and beyond.