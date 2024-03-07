Theeb Rent a Car Co. Forms New Audit Committee with Key Industry Figures for 2024-2027 Term

Theeb Rent a Car Co. has officially announced the formation of its Audit Committee for the 2024-2027 term, marking a significant move in its corporate governance strategy. Appointed to lead as the Committee Chairman is Mr. Haitham Tofik Al Foraih, an independent board member with a rich background in investments and financial analysis, alongside Mr. Ayman Jamil Ammar and Eng. Ibrahim Jobr Al Faifi, rounding out a team of seasoned professionals set to oversee the company's auditing processes.

Strategic Appointments for Enhanced Oversight

With the new term commencing on March 7, 2024, Theeb Rent a Car Co. aims to bolster its audit capabilities by bringing in a diverse mix of expertise. Mr. Haitham Tofik Al Foraih, with over 16 years of experience in the investment and financial sector, is joined by Mr. Ayman Jamil Ammar, a finance and internal audit veteran with over 30 years of experience, and Eng. Ibrahim Jobr Al Faifi, an expert in internal audit and risk management with a 15-year professional track record. These appointments reflect the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and risk management.

Backgrounds That Build Confidence

The committee members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Mr. Al Foraih, a co-founder and CEO of SEEDRA Ventures, holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering and an MBA, highlighting his diverse skill set. Mr. Ammar, the CFO of L'azurde Company for Jewelry, offers a profound understanding of finance and auditing, enriched by his international education and certifications. Eng. Al Faifi's expertise in software engineering and information security further complements the committee's capabilities, promising a comprehensive approach to audit and risk management.

Implications for Theeb Rent a Car Co.

The establishment of this new Audit Committee is a clear indication of Theeb Rent a Car Co.'s dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence in corporate governance. By integrating individuals with such distinct backgrounds and expertise, the company not only strengthens its oversight functions but also reassures stakeholders of its commitment to ethical practices and financial reliability. This strategic move is expected to enhance investor confidence and pave the way for future growth and success.

The formation of the Audit Committee is a forward-thinking step for Theeb Rent a Car Co., setting a precedent in the Middle Eastern corporate landscape for governance and oversight. With these appointments, the company is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the modern business environment, ensuring sustainability and prosperity for years to come.