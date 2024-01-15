en English
Economy

The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
In the realm of wealth accumulation, a stark disparity exists, with the wealthy employing distinct strategies to safeguard and grow their fortunes. Investment advisor Bri Conn notes the subtle yet significant advantages the affluent possess over the middle-class and the impoverished.

The Art of Outsourcing

For the affluent, time equates to money. They understand the value of outsourcing tasks such as housekeeping and grocery shopping, freeing up their time for more lucrative activities. This strategy proves to be cost-effective, particularly for those who earn significantly more per hour than the cost of such services.

Health and Wellbeing: A Priority

The wealthy prioritize their health and wellbeing, investing in premium healthcare. This preventative approach saves money in the long run by averting costly medical emergencies, contrasting with those of lower incomes who may defer healthcare until it becomes a critical and expensive issue.

Savings Strategies of the Wealthy

Buying in bulk, dining at home, and being judicious with spending are among the saving strategies employed by the affluent. They resist impulse purchases, avoid unused gym memberships, and are selective with subscriptions. They prefer to invest in assets like real estate, stocks, and businesses that appreciate over time. Networking and building relationships across various industries, they invest in memberships and events that can lead to further success and savings.

Moreover, they utilize financial advisors and experts to make wise investments and reduce taxes, a service often inaccessible to those with fewer resources. However, it’s not just about having more money; it’s about financial literacy, disciplined approach to saving, and focus on acquiring assets.

The strategies employed by the wealthy underscore the disparity in saving opportunities between socioeconomic classes, illuminating the widening gap between the haves and the have nots. The world’s five wealthiest individuals amassed wealth at an alarming rate, with their net worth increasing exponentially between 2020 and 2023, according to Oxfam. This concentration of wealth at the top is not just an economic issue but also a democratic concern.

Addressing this disparity is imperative for a balanced society. Initiatives like Sen. Bernie Sanders’ legislation to tax extreme wealth are a step towards bridging this economic divide. The key, however, lies in financial education, enabling individuals to break the cycle of poverty and accumulate wealth.

Economy Finance Health
