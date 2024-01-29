The Unpredictable Ride: From Dow Jones' Repeated Highs to Rising Bond Yields

In the autumn of 1975, four years after the US Treasury severed the gold tether to the dollar, IBM's market capitalization stood at a robust $30.96 billion. This figure was deemed significant, especially against the backdrop of a $551.6 billion national debt. Fast forward to the present day, the market capitalizations have grown exponentially, with no trillion-dollar market caps recorded back in 2017.

Dow Jones Hits Twelfth All-Time High

Recently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has scaled its twelfth all-time high since December 13, marking three new highs in a single week. This frequency indicates a robust market. However, a mere 4.19% increase in dollar terms paints a slightly less impressive performance.

Although market indexes continue to set new records, the pace of advancement has been somewhat subdued compared to the rapid surges from October to December.

Unpredictable Future and Rising Bond Yields

Presently, the bull market may not yield significant benefits for investors' portfolios. The market stands at a crossroad. We may be at the onset of a substantial market advance or potentially at the crest of a significant market upswing that took hold in May 2020, influenced by the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. The future, as always, is expected to be full of surprises in 2024. Bond yields are on the rise again, an occurrence that could potentially rock the market.

The Era of Alan Greenspan and the Current Inverted Yield Curve

Reflecting on the time of Alan Greenspan, the former Federal Reserve Chairman, one cannot help but acknowledge his profound impact on the global financial system. The current inverted yield curve, with the Fed Funds rate pegged at 5.33%, raises eyebrows. Despite the stock market and major indexes hitting new peaks, this might spell economic trouble.

The Future of Banking and Monetary Policy

As we move forward, the future of banking and monetary policy remains uncertain. It's a possibility that bank failures might be in the offing if the Federal Reserve does not adjust its rates. A comparison between the market caps of 1975 and 2024 underscores the transformation in the types of companies that dominate the market. There has been a definitive shift towards high-tech firms, moving away from a more diverse economy.