en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

The Struggle of Retiring on Social Security Alone: An In-Depth Look

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
The Struggle of Retiring on Social Security Alone: An In-Depth Look

The golden years of retirement often shimmer with the promise of comfort and leisure, a deserving reward for decades of hard work. Yet, for many, this period instead comes laden with financial burden and uncertainty, hinging heavily on the modest lifeline provided by Social Security benefits. These benefits, intended to cushion the blow of lost income in retirement, often fall short, barely covering basic living costs and compelling retirees to drastically downsize their lifestyles.

Reality of Retiring on Social Security Alone

Retiring on Social Security alone is an uphill task. The average monthly benefit in 2024 hovers around a meager sum that barely keeps the wolf from the door. A significant number of Americans, primarily those above the age of 62, find themselves reliant on these payments as their primary source of income. This dependence forces retirees into frugality, trimming costs at every corner and sometimes even leaning on community assistance or familial support to sustain themselves.

The Challenges of Overpayments and Cuts

Adding to the woes are the challenges of overpayments and subsequent cuts in disability benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been identified as attempting to recover overpayments, leading to severe consequences such as eviction and financial hardship for those affected. The impact is disproportionately felt among Black and Hispanic people, individuals with lower education levels, and those with medical conditions unlikely to improve, casting long shadows over their retirement years.

The Role of Government and Future Prospects

The US Government plays a pivotal role in this landscape, with the recent announcement of a $600 increase in Social Security benefits marking a significant step. Yet, the broader issue of the financial soundness of Social Security hangs in the balance, with bipartisan concern escalating and the 2024 presidential candidates poised to address the matter. Proposals from both Democratic and Republican candidates highlight the urgency of this issue, which not only affects current retirees but foreshadows the economic security of future generations.

As the country grapples with the complexities of Social Security and its future, it underscores the crucial need for comprehensive retirement planning. The challenges of retiring on Social Security alone serve as a stark reminder of the importance of additional savings and investments to secure a more comfortable retirement.

0
Finance
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
2 mins ago
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
The journey of Eric Cole to the pinnacle of the 2023 PGA Tour, earning the coveted title of Rookie of the Year, is a tale intertwined with the rise of the brand Parson Xtreme Golf (PXG). Much more than just a tool of the trade, the PXG clubs became an integral part of Cole’s soaring
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
Sweeping Changes in Tech Industry: Layoffs and Leadership Transitions as 2024 Begins
10 mins ago
Sweeping Changes in Tech Industry: Layoffs and Leadership Transitions as 2024 Begins
iRobot Stock Plummets Amid Amazon Acquisition Uncertainties
11 mins ago
iRobot Stock Plummets Amid Amazon Acquisition Uncertainties
Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability
3 mins ago
Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability
US Financial Markets Experience Positive Shift: Tech Stocks Lead the Way
4 mins ago
US Financial Markets Experience Positive Shift: Tech Stocks Lead the Way
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident
8 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
15 seconds
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
24 seconds
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
42 seconds
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
50 seconds
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
1 min
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
1 min
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
2 mins
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
2 mins
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
2 mins
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
11 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app