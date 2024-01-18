en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Sleep Company Welcomes New CFO Gaurav Shah to Drive Growth and Innovation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
The Sleep Company Welcomes New CFO Gaurav Shah to Drive Growth and Innovation

Effective from December 26, 2023, Gaurav Shah has taken the reins as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Sleep Company, a prominent player in India’s comfort tech industry. With a rich history of 18 years as a Chartered Accountant, Shah’s appointment promises to steer the company towards its immediate objectives of elevating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and bolstering gross margins.

Shah’s Expertise: A Pathway to Strategic Success

Co-founder of The Sleep Company, Priyanka Salot, expressed her confidence in Shah’s financial acumen. She asserted that his appointment aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategic and operational vision. His financial leadership is perceived as pivotal in accomplishing the company’s goals. Before stepping into his new role, Shah was the CFO for Wellness Forever in India, making significant strides such as filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for Wellness Forever’s IPO. He also made a notable contribution to the founding team of Tata Starbucks in India in 2012.

The Sleep Company: An Innovative Market Player

Shah expressed his enthusiasm for his new position, noting The Sleep Company’s exclusive standing in the Indian market. The company’s innovative SmartGRID technology sets it apart in the comfort tech sector. He also highlighted the potential presented by the readiness of Indian consumers to invest in lifestyle enhancements.

Driving Growth and Innovation

Shah is primed to leverage his experience to propel The Sleep Company forward in the comfort tech category. His leadership is expected to invigorate the company’s growth trajectory through superior innovation and the strategic application of SmartGRID technology. Having participated in numerous funding rounds, Shah has consistently played a crucial role in the financial success and strategic direction of his previous roles. His appointment at The Sleep Company is predicted to follow a similar growth-centric trajectory.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Coforge Reports 31.5% Sequential Rise in Quarterly Profit, Announces Interim Dividend
In a significant financial update, IT solutions firm, Coforge Ltd. announced a robust 31.5% sequential rise in its quarterly profit, with a net profit of INR 238 crore. The quarter ending December 31, 2024, saw the organization register a strong performance in the IT solutions space, with operational revenue witnessing a steady growth of 13%.
Coforge Reports 31.5% Sequential Rise in Quarterly Profit, Announces Interim Dividend
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
13 mins ago
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
20 mins ago
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
Declining Corporate Loyalty in America: Google Employees Protest Recent Layoffs
2 mins ago
Declining Corporate Loyalty in America: Google Employees Protest Recent Layoffs
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
7 mins ago
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
12 mins ago
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized for Surgery: Fans and Film Fraternity Extend Support
28 seconds
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized for Surgery: Fans and Film Fraternity Extend Support
Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
49 seconds
Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
1 min
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
MDP Awards Councillor Ticket in Male' as Political Parties Ready for Elections
1 min
MDP Awards Councillor Ticket in Male' as Political Parties Ready for Elections
Virat Kohli Withdraws from Upcoming Test Series: A Significant Impact on Team India
1 min
Virat Kohli Withdraws from Upcoming Test Series: A Significant Impact on Team India
Gisele Bündchen Advocates for Health with Organic Smoothie and Cookbook
2 mins
Gisele Bündchen Advocates for Health with Organic Smoothie and Cookbook
Major Shifts Within Democratic Party Following Competitive Primary Election
4 mins
Major Shifts Within Democratic Party Following Competitive Primary Election
Joey Barton Sparks Outrage with Controversial Comparison and Equity Debate
6 mins
Joey Barton Sparks Outrage with Controversial Comparison and Equity Debate
Unraveling Mysteries: From Pine Cones in New York to Denmark's Royal Abdication
6 mins
Unraveling Mysteries: From Pine Cones in New York to Denmark's Royal Abdication
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
35 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
4 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
6 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app