The Side Hustle Revolution: Architect Chisom Okwulehie's Quest for Financial Security

Architect Chisom Okwulehie's Quest for Financial Security: The Side Hustle Revolution

Advertisment

Chisom Okwulehie, an architect at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, found herself ready to embark on a new venture after welcoming her daughter into the world in early 2021. With the responsibility of a mortgage for their duplex in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, shared with her husband, Ikenna, Okwulehie was inspired by her parents' advice to secure her financial independence. This tale is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which delves into the myriad ways millennials around the globe manage their finances, from earning and spending to saving.

The Art of the Side Hustle: A Multitude of Options

Okwulehie's journey is emblematic of a growing trend among professionals seeking to supplement their income. Side hustles have become an increasingly popular means of achieving financial security, with options ranging from online tutoring and ride-hailing to food and parcel delivery, selling photos online, pet sitting, and home-based food businesses.

Advertisment

For those with a knack for crafting, selling handicrafts or working as an insurance agent can be lucrative options. Aspiring tour guides can showcase their local knowledge, while virtual assistants can offer their services to clients worldwide. Each side hustle comes with its own set of potential earnings, time commitments, and requirements, allowing individuals to choose the best fit for their skills and schedule.

Treating Side Gigs as Businesses: The Key to Success

The secret to maximizing the benefits of a side hustle lies in approaching it as a business. Okwulehie's story serves as a testament to this strategy, as she carefully considered her goals, separated her business income, and meticulously tracked her revenue and expenses.

Advertisment

Planning for taxes is another crucial aspect of managing a side hustle, as is formalizing the venture as needed. By treating side gigs as businesses, individuals can better organize their finances, work more efficiently, and ultimately supplement their income in a sustainable and rewarding manner.

As the world continues to evolve, the side hustle revolution shows no signs of slowing down. For professionals like Chisom Okwulehie, the pursuit of financial security and independence has become an art form, with the potential for both personal and financial growth just waiting to be unlocked.

In the end, the side hustle is more than just a means to an end; it's a testament to the human spirit's resilience, ingenuity, and unyielding quest for a better tomorrow.

Advertisment

And as Okwulehie's story demonstrates, with the right mindset, dedication, and a touch of creativity, the possibilities are truly limitless.

The Side Hustle Revolution: Embracing Financial Independence

Chisom Okwulehie's journey from architect to side hustle entrepreneur is a powerful reminder that financial security is within reach for anyone willing to put in the work. By exploring the multitude of options available and treating side gigs as businesses, millennials around the globe are turning the side hustle revolution into a path towards independence and prosperity.

As the world continues to evolve, the side hustle revolution shows no signs of slowing down. For professionals like Chisom Okwulehie, the pursuit of financial security and independence has become an art form, with the potential for both personal and financial growth just waiting to be unlocked.

And as Okwulehie's story demonstrates, with the right mindset, dedication, and a touch of creativity, the possibilities are truly limitless.