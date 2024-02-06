The Rise of Specialized Financial Planning for Families with Special Needs Children

With the rise in the number of children with disabilities and the growing awareness that adult children with special needs may outlive their parents, the domain of financial planning is witnessing a transformation. More professionals, like Melissa Weisz, an associate partner at CI RegentAtlantic, are specializing in financial planning for families with special needs children. Drawing on her personal experience as a mother of a child on the autism spectrum and her expertise in finance, Weisz stands as a beacon for families navigating these complex financial waters.

Comprehensive Planning: A Necessity

Specialized financial planning for special needs involves a meticulous navigation through a labyrinth of government programs and eligibility rules. The goal is to maximize benefits without jeopardizing government assistance such as Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income. Financial planners like Weisz work closely with families to create plans that include special needs trusts (SNTs), ABLE accounts, and other legal tools, aimed at securing the future of individuals with special needs.

The Early Bird Gets the Worm

Parents are urged to plan early to avoid complications and to collaborate with a team of professionals including financial planners, lawyers, and healthcare advocates. The article underscores the importance of not relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, as each situation varies by the nature and severity of the disability, available family resources, and state-specific regulations. Financial planners often serve as the central coordinators for these teams, helping families navigate the intricate interplay between personal finance and government benefits.

Looking Beyond SNTs

While SNTs have been a go-to solution, it is crucial to consider other vehicles like ABLE accounts, which offer tax advantages and can be used for a wide range of disability-related expenses. These accounts are designed to ease the financial strain faced by individuals with disabilities, thereby enhancing the quality of their lives.