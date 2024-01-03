en English
Finance

The Rise of P2P Mobile Payment Apps: A Look at Their Features, Costs, and Security Measures

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
In the digital age, peer-to-peer (P2P) mobile payment apps have become the preferred mode of transaction for many. With names like Venmo, Apple Pay Cash, Google Pay, PayPal, Cash App, and Zelle leading the pack, these applications have facilitated a direct and seamless flow of funds between users.

Platform Compatibility and Functionality

While the convenience of Apple Pay is restricted to iPhone users, most other services offer cross-platform compatibility. The majority of these apps store received funds in an internal account, with Zelle and Google Pay being exceptions – they deposit funds directly into the user’s bank account.

Transaction Costs and Limitations

Usually, P2P payments are free when linked to a bank account or debit card. However, credit card transactions may incur a fee, typically around 3%. Some users may find solace in potential cash-back rewards that could offset these costs. Transferring money from app balances to bank accounts may also carry fees. For instance, Cash App and Venmo charge between 0.5% to 1.75% and 1.5% respectively. In contrast, Zelle and Google Pay offer free bank transfers.

The payment limits imposed by these services can vary and may increase upon identity verification. The limits range from a modest $300 to a whopping $60,000 weekly.

Additional Features and Security Measures

Several apps, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, extend their services to in-store payments. Apple has emerged as a forerunner in facilitating contactless transactions. Few services, including PayPal, also allow international payments, subject to varying fees and availability based on the recipient’s location. Web and smartwatch payments are supported by several services, with PayPal being the go-to for web payments and Samsung Pay integrating well with smartwatches.

Security is a significant concern for users, and mobile payment apps have addressed this by employing measures such as tokenization. They are also mandated to comply with PCI DSS standards. However, it’s important to note that P2P transactions lack protection and should be treated akin to cash transactions. Users should remain vigilant against scams involving unexpected payments or requests.

Beyond payments, these apps have incorporated features such as payment splitting, order-ahead options, loyalty and gift card management, and even Bitcoin and fractional stock trading. Some even offer branded credit and debit cards with enticing rewards.

Simultaneously, account-to-account (A2A) payments, also known as pay by bank transactions, are gaining traction. Nearly 39% of consumers now use A2A payments for retail purchases, with grocery items being the leading category. PayPal tops the list as the most used platform for A2A payments, followed by Venmo and Cash App. JPMorgan Chase has also entered the scene with its Mastercard-powered Pay-by-Bank tool. However, a third of consumers remain unaware of how A2A payments function, indicating a need for educational campaigns and incentives. Merchants are incentivized to adopt A2A payments due to the potential reduction in transaction costs and the possibility of bypassing interchange fees.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

