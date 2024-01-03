en English
Business

The Rise of Mobile Payment Apps: Convenience, Flexibility, and Caution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
The era of physical wallets is gradually giving way to the digital age. Mobile payment options, like Venmo, Apple Pay Cash, Google Pay, PayPal, Cash App, and Zelle, have surged in popularity, revolutionizing how we manage our financial transactions. These peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps allow users to send money directly to others, offering an unmatched level of convenience and flexibility.

Understanding the P2P Landscape

While Apple Pay Cash is exclusive to iPhone users, other services are cross-platform, providing a wider reach. Most P2P apps store funds in an app account, with Zelle and Google Pay standing out for depositing directly into bank accounts. However, the convenience of these platforms comes at a price. Using a credit card typically incurs around a 3 percent fee, and some apps charge for instant transfers to bank accounts. Over time, with regular use and identity verification, limits on transactions can increase.

Moving Beyond P2P: In-store and International Payments

For in-store payments, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay have emerged as major players. Samsung Pay is particularly notable for its compatibility with magnetic stripe card readers. Some apps have also ventured into the realm of international payments, albeit with higher fees attached. Services like Xoom even enable recipients to pick up cash without needing an app or smartphone.

Security and Additional Features

Mobile payment apps generally employ robust security measures, using tokens and encryption to protect credit card information. Yet, P2P transfers offer little protection, urging users to exercise caution to avoid scams. Beyond mere payments, these apps have evolved to include features like bill splitting, advance ordering, loyalty cards, and even investing in stocks or cryptocurrencies. Despite the digital shift, it’s still advisable to maintain traditional payment methods for versatile scenarios.

Case Studies: Moniepoint and Exactly

Moniepoint, a mobile payment app regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, enables users to access personal banking solutions, pay bills, send money transfers, and purchase airtime credit. Meanwhile, Exactly, a payments solutions provider, has integrated Apple Pay into its list of payment systems, allowing merchants to process transactions via one of the world’s most popular mobile payment systems.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

