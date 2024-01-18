The Rise of Gamification in Fintech: Lessons from iGaming

With the rise of digital banking and fintech, the landscape of the financial sector is evolving rapidly. In this dynamic environment, an emerging trend that is gaining traction is the integration of gamification into financial technology. Through this lens, banks and fintech companies are enhancing customer engagement and experience, with the likes of Bunq, Ikano, and Monobank leading the way. These entities have already incorporated gamification through various means such as lotteries, prize draws, and trophies, creating a more interactive and engaging user experience.

Exploring the World of Fintech Gamification

In an industry that is increasingly being digitized, the focus on retail investment has led to the introduction of leaderboards in fintech. However, the journey of integrating gamification into the user experience (UX) and product offerings is still in its nascent stage. As the digital space becomes more competitive, there is a growing need for gamification strategies to evolve beyond merely engaging users to maintain competitiveness.

Learning from iGaming: Motivational Engineering

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet, shed light on this subject at the Forbes Cyprus Future of Fintech Summit in Limassol, Cyprus. He elaborated on the potential for the financial sector to glean insights from the iGaming industry’s gamification techniques. Poliavich emphasized the concept of motivational engineering, a technique that has proven successful in the gaming industry and could be adapted for use in fintech. His insights suggest that the ongoing shift towards neo-banking, customization, and new technologies replacing traditional retail branches aligns perfectly with a user preference for gamified experiences.

Fintech: The Way Forward

In a world where Soft2Bet thrives, Poliavich shared that traditional banks, too, need to embrace gamification to remain relevant. He pointed out that the future of fintech will involve learning from adjacent industries, including iGaming, to develop effective gamification strategies. The summit underscored critical lessons from the iGaming industry that could be instrumental in enhancing fintech and banking gamification. As the fintech sector continues to grow and change, driven by the expansion of platforms like Ethereum, the acquisition strategies of companies like Uber, and the success of innovative solutions like Brex, the role of gamification is set to be a defining factor in the sector’s future trajectory.